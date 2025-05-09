Adbet365Ad

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 9, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Date: 10th May 2025

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

The Premier League returns this weekend with European hopefuls Aston Villa travelling to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth.

Like Villa, Bournemouth are also gunning for a place in Europe next season. They come into this round of games sitting eighth in the Premier League, a placing which will more than likely be enough to secure a spot in next season’s Conference League.

This fixture is historic for Bournemouth, as their first-ever Premier League game was against Aston Villa back in 2015. They’ll be keen to avoid a repeat of the 1-0 defeat they suffered back then, and a three-match unbeaten home H2H run since (W2, D1) suggests they’re good value to do so.

They should be full of confidence here, too, after winning 2-1 away at Arsenal last weekend, extending their unbeaten league run to five matches (W2, D3).

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s current position will see them qualify for the Europa League next year but they sure won’t be content with that and will be desperate to secure a top-five finish that will guarantee Champions League football next season.

However, their hopes of doing so will hinge on a strong end to the campaign as they sit three points adrift of fifth pre-round. All the signs point to Unai Emery’s side ending the campaign strongly as they’ve won six of their last seven league games (L1).

However, they perhaps won’t be keen to make the long journey down to the south coast. That’s because Villa have registered eight of their nine league defeats this term on the road and haven’t beaten a side starting this round inside the top eight away from home all season (D1, L5).

Still, all hope of victory here isn’t lost with Emery in the dugout. The Spaniard is unbeaten in seven personal H2Hs against Bournemouth (W5, D2), while he has never lost a managerial clash with his opposite number, Andoni Iraola (W3, D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 10, 2025
Fulham 15:00 Everton
Ipswich Town 15:00 Brentford
Southampton 15:00 Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Aston Villa
May 11, 2025
Newcastle United 12:00 Chelsea
Manchester United 14:15 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 14:15 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 14:15 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal
May 16, 2025
Aston Villa 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 20:15 Manchester United
May 18, 2025
Everton 12:00 Southampton
West Ham United 14:15 Nottingham Forest
Leicester City 15:00 Ipswich Town
Brentford 15:00 Fulham
Arsenal 16:30 Newcastle United
May 19, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Liverpool
May 20, 2025
Crystal Palace 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 20:00 AFC Bournemouth

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 35 25 7 3 81 35 +46 82
2 Arsenal 35 18 13 4 64 31 +33 67
3 Manchester City 35 19 7 9 67 43 +24 64
4 Newcastle United 35 19 6 10 66 45 +21 63
5 Chelsea 35 18 9 8 62 41 +21 63
6 Nottingham Forest 35 18 7 10 54 42 +12 61
7 Aston Villa 35 17 9 9 55 49 +6 60
8 AFC Bournemouth 35 14 11 10 55 42 +13 53
9 Brentford 35 15 7 13 62 53 +9 52
10 Brighton & Hov… 35 13 13 9 57 56 +1 52
11 Fulham 35 14 9 12 50 47 +3 51
12 Crystal Palace 35 11 13 11 44 48 -4 46
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 12 5 18 51 62 -11 41
14 Everton 35 8 15 12 36 43 -7 39
15 Manchester United 35 10 9 16 42 51 -9 39
16 Tottenham Hotspur 35 11 5 19 63 57 +6 38
17 West Ham United 35 9 10 16 40 59 -19 37
18 Ipswich Town 35 4 10 21 35 76 -41 22
19 Leicester City 35 5 6 24 29 76 -47 21
20 Southampton 35 2 5 28 25 82 -57 11

