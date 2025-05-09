AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 10th May 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT The Premier League returns this weekend with European hopefuls Aston Villa travelling to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth. Like Villa, Bournemouth are also gunning for a place in Europe next season. They come into this round of games sitting eighth in the Premier League, a placing which will more than likely be enough to secure a spot in next season’s Conference League. This fixture is historic for Bournemouth, as their first-ever Premier League game was against Aston Villa back in 2015. They’ll be keen to avoid a repeat of the 1-0 defeat they suffered back then, and a three-match unbeaten home H2H run since (W2, D1) suggests they’re good value to do so. They should be full of confidence here, too, after winning 2-1 away at Arsenal last weekend, extending their unbeaten league run to five matches (W2, D3). Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s current position will see them qualify for the Europa League next year but they sure won’t be content with that and will be desperate to secure a top-five finish that will guarantee Champions League football next season. However, their hopes of doing so will hinge on a strong end to the campaign as they sit three points adrift of fifth pre-round. All the signs point to Unai Emery’s side ending the campaign strongly as they’ve won six of their last seven league games (L1). However, they perhaps won’t be keen to make the long journey down to the south coast. That’s because Villa have registered eight of their nine league defeats this term on the road and haven’t beaten a side starting this round inside the top eight away from home all season (D1, L5). Still, all hope of victory here isn’t lost with Emery in the dugout. The Spaniard is unbeaten in seven personal H2Hs against Bournemouth (W5, D2), while he has never lost a managerial clash with his opposite number, Andoni Iraola (W3, D2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 10, 2025 Fulham
15:00
Everton
Ipswich Town
15:00
Brentford
Southampton
15:00
Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Aston Villa
May 11, 2025 Newcastle United
12:00
Chelsea
Manchester United
14:15
West Ham United
Nottingham Forest
14:15
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
14:15
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
16:30
Arsenal
May 16, 2025 Aston Villa
19:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
20:15
Manchester United
May 18, 2025 Everton
12:00
Southampton
West Ham United
14:15
Nottingham Forest
Leicester City
15:00
Ipswich Town
Brentford
15:00
Fulham
Arsenal
16:30
Newcastle United
May 19, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Liverpool
May 20, 2025 Crystal Palace
20:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
20:00
AFC Bournemouth
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
35
25
7
3
81
35
+46
82
2
Arsenal
35
18
13
4
64
31
+33
67
3
Manchester City
35
19
7
9
67
43
+24
64
4
Newcastle United
35
19
6
10
66
45
+21
63
5
Chelsea
35
18
9
8
62
41
+21
63
6
Nottingham Forest
35
18
7
10
54
42
+12
61
7
Aston Villa
35
17
9
9
55
49
+6
60
8
AFC Bournemouth
35
14
11
10
55
42
+13
53
9
Brentford
35
15
7
13
62
53
+9
52
10
Brighton & Hov…
35
13
13
9
57
56
+1
52
11
Fulham
35
14
9
12
50
47
+3
51
12
Crystal Palace
35
11
13
11
44
48
-4
46
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
12
5
18
51
62
-11
41
14
Everton
35
8
15
12
36
43
-7
39
15
Manchester United
35
10
9
16
42
51
-9
39
16
Tottenham Hotspur
35
11
5
19
63
57
+6
38
17
West Ham United
35
9
10
16
40
59
-19
37
18
Ipswich Town
35
4
10
21
35
76
-41
22
19
Leicester City
35
5
6
24
29
76
-47
21
20
Southampton
35
2
5
28
25
82
-57
11
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table