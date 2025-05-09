Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 11th May 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool will receive their second guard of honour in as many games when they welcome previous title rivals Arsenal to Anfield this Sunday. The Reds beat Arsenal’s fierce rivals Tottenham 5-1 on this ground to secure their 20th league crown and their second in five seasons. But after an extended celebration period, they were unable to continue their brilliant form this season, falling to a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea away from home. That result hardly dampened the celebratory mood on Merseyside but what did sting was the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving the club in the summer. His decision brought a mixed reaction from Reds supporters, but those disheartened by his impending departure would certainly be cheered up if Liverpool secure a tenth consecutive domestic home win. Doing so against second-placed Arsenal would be another show of their dominance this season, but in the midst of a five-game winless streak against the Gunners in the Premier League (D3, L2), victory is far from assured. Meanwhile, the Gunners will be desperate for a win here as it would help soften the blow of what has been a terrible few weeks. Mikel Arteta’s side come into this tie on a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, which culminated in their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG. Among the losses in that sequence was a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth last weekend, which has threatened their quest to finish in the Premier League top two for a third season in a row. A win here would go a long way in securing their third successive runner-up finish in the top flight, while also breaking their Anfield duck where they last won a league game back in 2012 (D4, L7), a match which manager Mikel Arteta started in. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 10, 2025 Fulham
15:00
Everton
Ipswich Town
15:00
Brentford
Southampton
15:00
Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Aston Villa
May 11, 2025 Newcastle United
12:00
Chelsea
Manchester United
14:15
West Ham United
Nottingham Forest
14:15
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
14:15
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
16:30
Arsenal
May 16, 2025 Aston Villa
19:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
20:15
Manchester United
May 18, 2025 Everton
12:00
Southampton
West Ham United
14:15
Nottingham Forest
Leicester City
15:00
Ipswich Town
Brentford
15:00
Fulham
Arsenal
16:30
Newcastle United
May 19, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Liverpool
May 20, 2025 Crystal Palace
20:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
20:00
AFC Bournemouth
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
35
25
7
3
81
35
+46
82
2
Arsenal
35
18
13
4
64
31
+33
67
3
Manchester City
35
19
7
9
67
43
+24
64
4
Newcastle United
35
19
6
10
66
45
+21
63
5
Chelsea
35
18
9
8
62
41
+21
63
6
Nottingham Forest
35
18
7
10
54
42
+12
61
7
Aston Villa
35
17
9
9
55
49
+6
60
8
AFC Bournemouth
35
14
11
10
55
42
+13
53
9
Brentford
35
15
7
13
62
53
+9
52
10
Brighton & Hov…
35
13
13
9
57
56
+1
52
11
Fulham
35
14
9
12
50
47
+3
51
12
Crystal Palace
35
11
13
11
44
48
-4
46
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
12
5
18
51
62
-11
41
14
Everton
35
8
15
12
36
43
-7
39
15
Manchester United
35
10
9
16
42
51
-9
39
16
Tottenham Hotspur
35
11
5
19
63
57
+6
38
17
West Ham United
35
9
10
16
40
59
-19
37
18
Ipswich Town
35
4
10
21
35
76
-41
22
19
Leicester City
35
5
6
24
29
76
-47
21
20
Southampton
35
2
5
28
25
82
-57
11
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table