Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 9, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 11th May 2025

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool will receive their second guard of honour in as many games when they welcome previous title rivals Arsenal to Anfield this Sunday.

The Reds beat Arsenal’s fierce rivals Tottenham 5-1 on this ground to secure their 20th league crown and their second in five seasons. But after an extended celebration period, they were unable to continue their brilliant form this season, falling to a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea away from home.

That result hardly dampened the celebratory mood on Merseyside but what did sting was the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving the club in the summer. His decision brought a mixed reaction from Reds supporters, but those disheartened by his impending departure would certainly be cheered up if Liverpool secure a tenth consecutive domestic home win.

Doing so against second-placed Arsenal would be another show of their dominance this season, but in the midst of a five-game winless streak against the Gunners in the Premier League (D3, L2), victory is far from assured.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will be desperate for a win here as it would help soften the blow of what has been a terrible few weeks. Mikel Arteta’s side come into this tie on a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, which culminated in their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG.

Among the losses in that sequence was a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth last weekend, which has threatened their quest to finish in the Premier League top two for a third season in a row. A win here would go a long way in securing their third successive runner-up finish in the top flight, while also breaking their Anfield duck where they last won a league game back in 2012 (D4, L7), a match which manager Mikel Arteta started in.

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 35 25 7 3 81 35 +46 82
2 Arsenal 35 18 13 4 64 31 +33 67
3 Manchester City 35 19 7 9 67 43 +24 64
4 Newcastle United 35 19 6 10 66 45 +21 63
5 Chelsea 35 18 9 8 62 41 +21 63
6 Nottingham Forest 35 18 7 10 54 42 +12 61
7 Aston Villa 35 17 9 9 55 49 +6 60
8 AFC Bournemouth 35 14 11 10 55 42 +13 53
9 Brentford 35 15 7 13 62 53 +9 52
10 Brighton & Hov… 35 13 13 9 57 56 +1 52
11 Fulham 35 14 9 12 50 47 +3 51
12 Crystal Palace 35 11 13 11 44 48 -4 46
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 12 5 18 51 62 -11 41
14 Everton 35 8 15 12 36 43 -7 39
15 Manchester United 35 10 9 16 42 51 -9 39
16 Tottenham Hotspur 35 11 5 19 63 57 +6 38
17 West Ham United 35 9 10 16 40 59 -19 37
18 Ipswich Town 35 4 10 21 35 76 -41 22
19 Leicester City 35 5 6 24 29 76 -47 21
20 Southampton 35 2 5 28 25 82 -57 11

