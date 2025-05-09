Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 11th May 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool will receive their second guard of honour in as many games when they welcome previous title rivals Arsenal to Anfield this Sunday.

The Reds beat Arsenal’s fierce rivals Tottenham 5-1 on this ground to secure their 20th league crown and their second in five seasons. But after an extended celebration period, they were unable to continue their brilliant form this season, falling to a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea away from home.

That result hardly dampened the celebratory mood on Merseyside but what did sting was the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving the club in the summer. His decision brought a mixed reaction from Reds supporters, but those disheartened by his impending departure would certainly be cheered up if Liverpool secure a tenth consecutive domestic home win.

Doing so against second-placed Arsenal would be another show of their dominance this season, but in the midst of a five-game winless streak against the Gunners in the Premier League (D3, L2), victory is far from assured.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will be desperate for a win here as it would help soften the blow of what has been a terrible few weeks. Mikel Arteta’s side come into this tie on a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, which culminated in their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG.

Among the losses in that sequence was a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth last weekend, which has threatened their quest to finish in the Premier League top two for a third season in a row. A win here would go a long way in securing their third successive runner-up finish in the top flight, while also breaking their Anfield duck where they last won a league game back in 2012 (D4, L7), a match which manager Mikel Arteta started in.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Fulham 15:00 Everton Ipswich Town 15:00 Brentford Southampton 15:00 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov… AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Aston Villa Newcastle United 12:00 Chelsea Manchester United 14:15 West Ham United Nottingham Forest 14:15 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 14:15 Crystal Palace Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal Aston Villa 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 20:15 Manchester United Everton 12:00 Southampton West Ham United 14:15 Nottingham Forest Leicester City 15:00 Ipswich Town Brentford 15:00 Fulham Arsenal 16:30 Newcastle United Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Liverpool Crystal Palace 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 20:00 AFC Bournemouth

