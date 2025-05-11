Atalanta vs AS Roma Preview

Atalanta vs AS Roma Competition – Serie A Stadium – Gewiss Stadium Date: 12th May 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Serie A in-form team AS Roma will continue their quest for a top-four finish this Monday when they travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta in their 35th league game of the season. The hosts come into this tie on a decent four-game unbeaten run (W3, D1). However, that uptick in form has come too late to revive their hopes of winning a first Scudetto, with three successive league defeats beforehand effectively ending the club’s dreams of finishing top of Serie A. They still have plenty to play for, though, as they bid to secure Champions League (CL) qualification, something they haven’t achieved via their league position since 2020/21. A win in this game will be enough to secure that, as a 4-0 demolition of relegated Monza last time out means La Dea enter this round five points clear of Roma, as well as the other two teams immediately below them, Juventus and Lazio, who meet this weekend. Keeping a clean sheet may be the key to success for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, whose last six Serie A wins all involved a clean sheet. Meanwhile, Roma enter this tie as one of the most in-form sides in Europe. The Giallorossi have not tasted defeat in the league in 2025, with a 2-0 loss to Como in December their last league loss. They have won 13 times since then (D5), including three consecutive recent 1-0 wins over Verona, Inter Milan and Florentina. The visitors travel to Bergamo having netted in 20 successive matches across all competitions (W14, D4, L2). Claudio Ranieri’s side are now up to fifth in the division ahead of this round, a remarkable position considering a 2-0 loss in the reverse fixture in December left them just two points above the bottom three and 18 behind their hosts. They now seem well placed to end a seven-year Champions League absence, but a record of just one away win against teams who start this round in the top half of Serie A inspires little confidence ahead of the trip to Bergamo (D4, L3). Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
May 18, 2025 Cagliari
14:00
Venezia
Genoa
14:00
Atalanta
Verona
14:00
Como
Inter Milan
14:00
Lazio
Juventus
14:00
Udinese
Lecce
14:00
Torino
Monza
14:00
Empoli
Parma
14:00
SSC Napoli
Roma
14:00
AC Milan
Fiorentina
14:00
Bologna
May 25, 2025 AC Milan
14:00
Monza
Udinese
14:00
Fiorentina
Torino
14:00
Roma
SSC Napoli
14:00
Cagliari
Atalanta
14:00
Parma
Lazio
14:00
Lecce
Empoli
14:00
Verona
Como
14:00
Inter Milan
Bologna
14:00
Genoa
Venezia
14:00
Juventus
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
SSC Napoli
36
23
9
4
57
27
+30
78
2
Inter Milan
36
23
8
5
75
33
+42
77
3
Atalanta
36
21
8
7
73
32
+41
71
4
Juventus
36
16
16
4
53
33
+20
64
5
Lazio
36
18
10
8
59
46
+13
64
6
Roma
36
18
9
9
51
34
+17
63
7
Bologna
36
16
14
6
54
41
+13
62
8
AC Milan
36
17
9
10
58
40
+18
60
9
Fiorentina
36
17
8
11
54
37
+17
59
10
Como
36
13
9
14
48
49
-1
48
11
Torino
36
10
14
12
39
42
-3
44
12
Udinese
36
12
8
16
39
51
-12
44
13
Genoa
36
9
13
14
32
45
-13
40
14
Cagliari
36
8
9
19
37
54
-17
33
15
Verona
36
9
6
21
31
64
-33
33
16
Parma
36
6
14
16
41
56
-15
32
17
Venezia
36
5
14
17
30
50
-20
29
18
Lecce
36
6
10
20
25
58
-33
28
19
Empoli
36
5
13
18
29
56
-27
28
20
Monza
36
3
9
24
27
64
-37
18
