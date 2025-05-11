Adbet365Ad

Atalanta vs AS Roma Preview

May 11, 2025

Atalanta vs AS Roma

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Gewiss Stadium

Date: 12th May 2025

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A in-form team AS Roma will continue their quest for a top-four finish this Monday when they travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta in their 35th league game of the season.

The hosts come into this tie on a decent four-game unbeaten run (W3, D1). However, that uptick in form has come too late to revive their hopes of winning a first Scudetto, with three successive league defeats beforehand effectively ending the club’s dreams of finishing top of Serie A.

They still have plenty to play for, though, as they bid to secure Champions League (CL) qualification, something they haven’t achieved via their league position since 2020/21. A win in this game will be enough to secure that, as a 4-0 demolition of relegated Monza last time out means La Dea enter this round five points clear of Roma, as well as the other two teams immediately below them, Juventus and Lazio, who meet this weekend.

Keeping a clean sheet may be the key to success for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, whose last six Serie A wins all involved a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Roma enter this tie as one of the most in-form sides in Europe. The Giallorossi have not tasted defeat in the league in 2025, with a 2-0 loss to Como in December their last league loss. They have won 13 times since then (D5), including three consecutive recent 1-0 wins over Verona, Inter Milan and Florentina.

The visitors travel to Bergamo having netted in 20 successive matches across all competitions (W14, D4, L2). Claudio Ranieri’s side are now up to fifth in the division ahead of this round, a remarkable position considering a 2-0 loss in the reverse fixture in December left them just two points above the bottom three and 18 behind their hosts.

They now seem well placed to end a seven-year Champions League absence, but a record of just one away win against teams who start this round in the top half of Serie A inspires little confidence ahead of the trip to Bergamo (D4, L3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

May 18, 2025
Cagliari 14:00 Venezia
Genoa 14:00 Atalanta
Verona 14:00 Como
Inter Milan 14:00 Lazio
Juventus 14:00 Udinese
Lecce 14:00 Torino
Monza 14:00 Empoli
Parma 14:00 SSC Napoli
Roma 14:00 AC Milan
Fiorentina 14:00 Bologna
May 25, 2025
AC Milan 14:00 Monza
Udinese 14:00 Fiorentina
Torino 14:00 Roma
SSC Napoli 14:00 Cagliari
Atalanta 14:00 Parma
Lazio 14:00 Lecce
Empoli 14:00 Verona
Como 14:00 Inter Milan
Bologna 14:00 Genoa
Venezia 14:00 Juventus

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 SSC Napoli 36 23 9 4 57 27 +30 78
2 Inter Milan 36 23 8 5 75 33 +42 77
3 Atalanta 36 21 8 7 73 32 +41 71
4 Juventus 36 16 16 4 53 33 +20 64
5 Lazio 36 18 10 8 59 46 +13 64
6 Roma 36 18 9 9 51 34 +17 63
7 Bologna 36 16 14 6 54 41 +13 62
8 AC Milan 36 17 9 10 58 40 +18 60
9 Fiorentina 36 17 8 11 54 37 +17 59
10 Como 36 13 9 14 48 49 -1 48
11 Torino 36 10 14 12 39 42 -3 44
12 Udinese 36 12 8 16 39 51 -12 44
13 Genoa 36 9 13 14 32 45 -13 40
14 Cagliari 36 8 9 19 37 54 -17 33
15 Verona 36 9 6 21 31 64 -33 33
16 Parma 36 6 14 16 41 56 -15 32
17 Venezia 36 5 14 17 30 50 -20 29
18 Lecce 36 6 10 20 25 58 -33 28
19 Empoli 36 5 13 18 29 56 -27 28
20 Monza 36 3 9 24 27 64 -37 18

