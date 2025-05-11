Atalanta vs AS Roma Preview

Atalanta vs AS Roma Competition – Serie A Stadium – Gewiss Stadium Date: 12th May 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A in-form team AS Roma will continue their quest for a top-four finish this Monday when they travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta in their 35th league game of the season.

The hosts come into this tie on a decent four-game unbeaten run (W3, D1). However, that uptick in form has come too late to revive their hopes of winning a first Scudetto, with three successive league defeats beforehand effectively ending the club’s dreams of finishing top of Serie A.

They still have plenty to play for, though, as they bid to secure Champions League (CL) qualification, something they haven’t achieved via their league position since 2020/21. A win in this game will be enough to secure that, as a 4-0 demolition of relegated Monza last time out means La Dea enter this round five points clear of Roma, as well as the other two teams immediately below them, Juventus and Lazio, who meet this weekend.

Keeping a clean sheet may be the key to success for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, whose last six Serie A wins all involved a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Roma enter this tie as one of the most in-form sides in Europe. The Giallorossi have not tasted defeat in the league in 2025, with a 2-0 loss to Como in December their last league loss. They have won 13 times since then (D5), including three consecutive recent 1-0 wins over Verona, Inter Milan and Florentina.

The visitors travel to Bergamo having netted in 20 successive matches across all competitions (W14, D4, L2). Claudio Ranieri’s side are now up to fifth in the division ahead of this round, a remarkable position considering a 2-0 loss in the reverse fixture in December left them just two points above the bottom three and 18 behind their hosts.

They now seem well placed to end a seven-year Champions League absence, but a record of just one away win against teams who start this round in the top half of Serie A inspires little confidence ahead of the trip to Bergamo (D4, L3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Cagliari 14:00 Venezia Genoa 14:00 Atalanta Verona 14:00 Como Inter Milan 14:00 Lazio Juventus 14:00 Udinese Lecce 14:00 Torino Monza 14:00 Empoli Parma 14:00 SSC Napoli Roma 14:00 AC Milan Fiorentina 14:00 Bologna AC Milan 14:00 Monza Udinese 14:00 Fiorentina Torino 14:00 Roma SSC Napoli 14:00 Cagliari Atalanta 14:00 Parma Lazio 14:00 Lecce Empoli 14:00 Verona Como 14:00 Inter Milan Bologna 14:00 Genoa Venezia 14:00 Juventus

Serie A Table