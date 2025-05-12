Sevilla vs Las Palmas Preview

Sevilla vs Las Palmas Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 13th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT Sevilla return to La Liga action this Tuesday as they welcome fellow strugglers Las Palmas to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in their 36th game of the season. The hosts enter this tie in terrible form and with their top-flight status still not mathematically confirmed, given that they are just four points ahead of 17th-placed Leganes with three games still to play. A return of two points from their last eight games does not offer much hope (D2, L6) of a strong finish, and they are now in danger of recording their worst finish in La Liga since their last relegation in 1999/00. Should their demise continue, that unthinkable fate could yet repeat itself. Joaquín Caparrós’ men finish the campaign with games against Real Madrid and top-five contenders Villarreal, so this game against bottom-three occupants Las Palmas carries a ‘six-pointer’ feel to it for the hosts. They perhaps couldn’t have hand-picked a better opponent then, as before a 2-2 draw in this season’s reverse fixture, Sevilla had won seven successive H2Hs, four of which came on home turf. Meanwhile, Las Palmas are one poor result away from confirming their drop after suffering a third consecutive league defeat when going down 1-0 at home to Rayo Vallecano at the weekend. They reside inside the bottom three with three rounds of the season remaining. However, with a favourable-looking fixture list across the remainder of the campaign against three bottom-half sides, hope isn’t lost just yet. But their chances of getting something out of this season lies in getting a point here. That is certainly a distant possibility given Las Palmas have won just one of their last ten away matches (D3, L6). They needn’t look to manager Diego Martínez for inspiration either, as he boasts a woeful record against Sevilla, losing four of his five prior managerial matchups (W1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
May 13, 2025 Real Valladolid
18:00
Girona
Real Sociedad
19:00
Celta Vigo
Sevilla
20:30
Las Palmas
May 14, 2025 Alaves
18:00
Valencia
Villarreal
18:00
Leganes
Real Madrid
20:30
Mallorca
May 15, 2025 Osasuna
18:00
Atlético de Madrid
Rayo Vallecano
18:00
Real Betis
Espanyol
20:30
Barcelona
Getafe
20:30
Athletic Bilbao
May 18, 2025 Osasuna
18:00
Espanyol
Las Palmas
18:00
Leganes
Real Valladolid
18:00
Alaves
Sevilla
18:00
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
18:00
Girona
Mallorca
18:00
Getafe
Valencia
18:00
Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo
18:00
Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
18:00
Villarreal
Atlético de Madrid
18:00
Real Betis
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
35
26
4
5
95
36
+59
82
2
Real Madrid
35
23
6
6
72
37
+35
75
3
Atlético de Madrid
35
20
10
5
60
27
+33
70
4
Athletic Bilbao
35
17
13
5
51
26
+25
64
5
Villarreal
35
17
10
8
61
47
+14
61
6
Real Betis
35
16
10
9
53
43
+10
58
7
Celta Vigo
35
14
7
14
55
54
+1
49
8
Rayo Vallecano
35
12
11
12
37
42
-5
47
9
Mallorca
35
13
8
14
33
40
-7
47
10
Valencia
35
11
12
12
43
51
-8
45
11
Osasuna
35
10
15
10
43
51
-8
45
12
Real Sociedad
35
12
7
16
32
41
-9
43
13
Getafe
35
10
9
16
31
34
-3
39
14
Espanyol
35
10
9
16
38
47
-9
39
15
Girona
35
10
8
17
41
53
-12
38
16
Sevilla
35
9
11
15
39
49
-10
38
17
Alaves
35
8
11
16
35
47
-12
35
18
Leganes
35
7
13
15
35
53
-18
34
19
Las Palmas
35
8
8
19
40
57
-17
32
20
Real Valladolid
35
4
4
27
26
85
-59
16
