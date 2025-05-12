Sevilla vs Las Palmas Preview

Sevilla vs Las Palmas Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 13th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Sevilla return to La Liga action this Tuesday as they welcome fellow strugglers Las Palmas to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in their 36th game of the season.

The hosts enter this tie in terrible form and with their top-flight status still not mathematically confirmed, given that they are just four points ahead of 17th-placed Leganes with three games still to play.

A return of two points from their last eight games does not offer much hope (D2, L6) of a strong finish, and they are now in danger of recording their worst finish in La Liga since their last relegation in 1999/00. Should their demise continue, that unthinkable fate could yet repeat itself.

Joaquín Caparrós’ men finish the campaign with games against Real Madrid and top-five contenders Villarreal, so this game against bottom-three occupants Las Palmas carries a ‘six-pointer’ feel to it for the hosts. They perhaps couldn’t have hand-picked a better opponent then, as before a 2-2 draw in this season’s reverse fixture, Sevilla had won seven successive H2Hs, four of which came on home turf.

Meanwhile, Las Palmas are one poor result away from confirming their drop after suffering a third consecutive league defeat when going down 1-0 at home to Rayo Vallecano at the weekend. They reside inside the bottom three with three rounds of the season remaining.

However, with a favourable-looking fixture list across the remainder of the campaign against three bottom-half sides, hope isn’t lost just yet. But their chances of getting something out of this season lies in getting a point here.

That is certainly a distant possibility given Las Palmas have won just one of their last ten away matches (D3, L6). They needn’t look to manager Diego Martínez for inspiration either, as he boasts a woeful record against Sevilla, losing four of his five prior managerial matchups (W1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

