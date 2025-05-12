Adbet365Ad

Sevilla vs Las Palmas Preview

Sevilla vs Las Palmas

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Date: 13th May 2025

Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Sevilla return to La Liga action this Tuesday as they welcome fellow strugglers Las Palmas to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in their 36th game of the season.

The hosts enter this tie in terrible form and with their top-flight status still not mathematically confirmed, given that they are just four points ahead of 17th-placed Leganes with three games still to play.

A return of two points from their last eight games does not offer much hope (D2, L6) of a strong finish, and they are now in danger of recording their worst finish in La Liga since their last relegation in 1999/00. Should their demise continue, that unthinkable fate could yet repeat itself.

Joaquín Caparrós’ men finish the campaign with games against Real Madrid and top-five contenders Villarreal, so this game against bottom-three occupants Las Palmas carries a ‘six-pointer’ feel to it for the hosts. They perhaps couldn’t have hand-picked a better opponent then, as before a 2-2 draw in this season’s reverse fixture, Sevilla had won seven successive H2Hs, four of which came on home turf.

Meanwhile, Las Palmas are one poor result away from confirming their drop after suffering a third consecutive league defeat when going down 1-0 at home to Rayo Vallecano at the weekend. They reside inside the bottom three with three rounds of the season remaining.

However, with a favourable-looking fixture list across the remainder of the campaign against three bottom-half sides, hope isn’t lost just yet. But their chances of getting something out of this season lies in getting a point here.

That is certainly a distant possibility given Las Palmas have won just one of their last ten away matches (D3, L6). They needn’t look to manager Diego Martínez for inspiration either, as he boasts a woeful record against Sevilla, losing four of his five prior managerial matchups (W1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

May 13, 2025
Real Valladolid 18:00 Girona
Real Sociedad 19:00 Celta Vigo
Sevilla 20:30 Las Palmas
May 14, 2025
Alaves 18:00 Valencia
Villarreal 18:00 Leganes
Real Madrid 20:30 Mallorca
May 15, 2025
Osasuna 18:00 Atlético de Madrid
Rayo Vallecano 18:00 Real Betis
Espanyol 20:30 Barcelona
Getafe 20:30 Athletic Bilbao
May 18, 2025
Osasuna 18:00 Espanyol
Las Palmas 18:00 Leganes
Real Valladolid 18:00 Alaves
Sevilla 18:00 Real Madrid
Real Sociedad 18:00 Girona
Mallorca 18:00 Getafe
Valencia 18:00 Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo 18:00 Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona 18:00 Villarreal
Atlético de Madrid 18:00 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 35 26 4 5 95 36 +59 82
2 Real Madrid 35 23 6 6 72 37 +35 75
3 Atlético de Madrid 35 20 10 5 60 27 +33 70
4 Athletic Bilbao 35 17 13 5 51 26 +25 64
5 Villarreal 35 17 10 8 61 47 +14 61
6 Real Betis 35 16 10 9 53 43 +10 58
7 Celta Vigo 35 14 7 14 55 54 +1 49
8 Rayo Vallecano 35 12 11 12 37 42 -5 47
9 Mallorca 35 13 8 14 33 40 -7 47
10 Valencia 35 11 12 12 43 51 -8 45
11 Osasuna 35 10 15 10 43 51 -8 45
12 Real Sociedad 35 12 7 16 32 41 -9 43
13 Getafe 35 10 9 16 31 34 -3 39
14 Espanyol 35 10 9 16 38 47 -9 39
15 Girona 35 10 8 17 41 53 -12 38
16 Sevilla 35 9 11 15 39 49 -10 38
17 Alaves 35 8 11 16 35 47 -12 35
18 Leganes 35 7 13 15 35 53 -18 34
19 Las Palmas 35 8 8 19 40 57 -17 32
20 Real Valladolid 35 4 4 27 26 85 -59 16

