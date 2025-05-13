Adbet365Ad

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 13, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Madrid vs Mallorca

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu

Date: 14th May 2025

Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

After suffering an embarrassing loss to Barcelona last weekend, Real Madrid will return to La Liga action on Wednesday when they host Mallorca for their 36th league game of the season.

Despite going two goals up early in their last El Clasico outing, Carlo Ancelotti’s men succumbed to a 4-3 loss to their fierce rivals, effectively ending their hopes for a La Liga crown this season. Now trailing Barca by seven points with three matches remaining, all the reigning champions can do is win those games and hope Barcelona collapse.

It’s an unlikely scenario, but Los Blancos will not give up hope as they take on a Mallorca side they’ve beaten in the last eight H2HS they’ve hosted. That should give Real the confidence to gain the win they need to keep the title race alive.

However, they’ll have to guard against the defensive errors that cost them dearly at the weekend, especially as each of their last five home La Liga fixtures were decided by one-goal margins (W4, L1).

Although history might not be on their side, Mallorca will not simply roll over as they still harbour ambitions of playing European football next term after beating an already-relegated Real Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday. That was a timely victory given that they were winless and goalless in three La Liga games before that (D2, L1).

The visitors have a terrible record at the Bernabéu, though, conceding 13 times across their last four visits (L4). Also, they have only won one of their last eight away league fixtures against any opposition (D2, L5).

Still, with Madrid unable to select anything like their first-choice defence, that might present an opportunity for Mallorca to secure a rare away H2H win, something they last achieved in May 2009.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

May 15, 2025
Osasuna 18:00 Atlético de Madrid
Rayo Vallecano 18:00 Real Betis
Espanyol 20:30 Barcelona
Getafe 20:30 Athletic Bilbao
May 18, 2025
Real Sociedad 18:00 Girona
Osasuna 18:00 Espanyol
Real Valladolid 18:00 Alaves
Sevilla 18:00 Real Madrid
Las Palmas 18:00 Leganes
Mallorca 18:00 Getafe
Valencia 18:00 Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo 18:00 Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona 18:00 Villarreal
Atlético de Madrid 18:00 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 35 26 4 5 95 36 +59 82
2 Real Madrid 36 24 6 6 74 38 +36 78
3 Atlético de Madrid 35 20 10 5 60 27 +33 70
4 Athletic Bilbao 35 17 13 5 51 26 +25 64
5 Villarreal 36 18 10 8 64 47 +17 64
6 Real Betis 35 16 10 9 53 43 +10 58
7 Celta Vigo 36 15 7 14 56 54 +2 52
8 Rayo Vallecano 35 12 11 12 37 42 -5 47
9 Mallorca 36 13 8 15 34 42 -8 47
10 Osasuna 35 10 15 10 43 51 -8 45
11 Valencia 36 11 12 13 43 52 -9 45
12 Real Sociedad 36 12 7 17 32 42 -10 43
13 Girona 36 11 8 17 42 53 -11 41
14 Sevilla 36 10 11 15 40 49 -9 41
15 Getafe 35 10 9 16 31 34 -3 39
16 Espanyol 35 10 9 16 38 47 -9 39
17 Alaves 36 9 11 16 36 47 -11 38
18 Leganes 36 7 13 16 35 56 -21 34
19 Las Palmas 36 8 8 20 40 58 -18 32
20 Real Valladolid 36 4 4 28 26 86 -60 16

