Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 14th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT After suffering an embarrassing loss to Barcelona last weekend, Real Madrid will return to La Liga action on Wednesday when they host Mallorca for their 36th league game of the season. Despite going two goals up early in their last El Clasico outing, Carlo Ancelotti’s men succumbed to a 4-3 loss to their fierce rivals, effectively ending their hopes for a La Liga crown this season. Now trailing Barca by seven points with three matches remaining, all the reigning champions can do is win those games and hope Barcelona collapse. It’s an unlikely scenario, but Los Blancos will not give up hope as they take on a Mallorca side they’ve beaten in the last eight H2HS they’ve hosted. That should give Real the confidence to gain the win they need to keep the title race alive. However, they’ll have to guard against the defensive errors that cost them dearly at the weekend, especially as each of their last five home La Liga fixtures were decided by one-goal margins (W4, L1). Although history might not be on their side, Mallorca will not simply roll over as they still harbour ambitions of playing European football next term after beating an already-relegated Real Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday. That was a timely victory given that they were winless and goalless in three La Liga games before that (D2, L1). The visitors have a terrible record at the Bernabéu, though, conceding 13 times across their last four visits (L4). Also, they have only won one of their last eight away league fixtures against any opposition (D2, L5). Still, with Madrid unable to select anything like their first-choice defence, that might present an opportunity for Mallorca to secure a rare away H2H win, something they last achieved in May 2009. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
May 15, 2025 Osasuna
18:00
Atlético de Madrid
Rayo Vallecano
18:00
Real Betis
Espanyol
20:30
Barcelona
Getafe
20:30
Athletic Bilbao
May 18, 2025 Real Sociedad
18:00
Girona
Osasuna
18:00
Espanyol
Real Valladolid
18:00
Alaves
Sevilla
18:00
Real Madrid
Las Palmas
18:00
Leganes
Mallorca
18:00
Getafe
Valencia
18:00
Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo
18:00
Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
18:00
Villarreal
Atlético de Madrid
18:00
Real Betis
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
35
26
4
5
95
36
+59
82
2
Real Madrid
36
24
6
6
74
38
+36
78
3
Atlético de Madrid
35
20
10
5
60
27
+33
70
4
Athletic Bilbao
35
17
13
5
51
26
+25
64
5
Villarreal
36
18
10
8
64
47
+17
64
6
Real Betis
35
16
10
9
53
43
+10
58
7
Celta Vigo
36
15
7
14
56
54
+2
52
8
Rayo Vallecano
35
12
11
12
37
42
-5
47
9
Mallorca
36
13
8
15
34
42
-8
47
10
Osasuna
35
10
15
10
43
51
-8
45
11
Valencia
36
11
12
13
43
52
-9
45
12
Real Sociedad
36
12
7
17
32
42
-10
43
13
Girona
36
11
8
17
42
53
-11
41
14
Sevilla
36
10
11
15
40
49
-9
41
15
Getafe
35
10
9
16
31
34
-3
39
16
Espanyol
35
10
9
16
38
47
-9
39
17
Alaves
36
9
11
16
36
47
-11
38
18
Leganes
36
7
13
16
35
56
-21
34
19
Las Palmas
36
8
8
20
40
58
-18
32
20
Real Valladolid
36
4
4
28
26
86
-60
16
