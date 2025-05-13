Adbet365Ad

Espanyol vs Barcelona Preview

May 13, 2025

Espanyol vs Barcelona

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: RCDE Stadium

Date: 15th May 2025

Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

After putting Real Madrid to the sword last weekend, Barcelona will look to win the La Liga title this Thursday when they travel to the RCDE Stadium to play Espanyol.

The home fans will certainly be dreading a repeat of the 2022/23 La Liga season when a 4-2 defeat in this fixture saw Barca win the title on their ground. But Espanyol’s form means that could be the case once again here, and three straight losses for the Parakeets is a worrying sign ahead of the Derbi Barceloní.

However, they should be motivated by the fact they haven’t lost four in a row all season. Still, Manolo González’s side has lost four league encounters in a row in 2024/25, a run that included a 3-1 defeat at Barcelona in the reverse fixture.

A 2-1 loss to Real Betis in their last home game puts them at risk of losing consecutive matches at the RCDE Stadium for the first time this season. However, four points collected against the Madrid clubs since the start of February suggest that they are capable of mixing it with the league’s big-hitters as they look to seal their top-flight status for next season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona came from two goals down to secure a huge 4-3 win over Real Madrid in last weekend’s El Clasico. The win means that the Blaugrana are within touching distance of clinching their 28th La Liga title and a domestic treble.

With only two clubs preventing them from earning maximum points in the league in 2025 (W14, D2), Hansi Flick’s men know a win here will definitely seal the title for them, but it could be wrapped up sooner if Real Madrid fail to beat Mallorca before this game is played.

Having never lost at this venue in La Liga since its opening in 2009 (W7, D6), Barca should make the relatively short journey full of belief. That said, the fact that Flick’s side’s only two defeats in all competitions in 2025 have come away from home should sound a note of warning to travelling supporters. They may have to be patient, though, as eight of their last ten league goals on the road have been scored in the 60th minute or later.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

May 15, 2025
Osasuna 18:00 Atlético de Madrid
Rayo Vallecano 18:00 Real Betis
Espanyol 20:30 Barcelona
Getafe 20:30 Athletic Bilbao
May 18, 2025
Real Sociedad 18:00 Girona
Osasuna 18:00 Espanyol
Real Valladolid 18:00 Alaves
Sevilla 18:00 Real Madrid
Las Palmas 18:00 Leganes
Mallorca 18:00 Getafe
Valencia 18:00 Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo 18:00 Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona 18:00 Villarreal
Atlético de Madrid 18:00 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 35 26 4 5 95 36 +59 82
2 Real Madrid 36 24 6 6 74 38 +36 78
3 Atlético de Madrid 35 20 10 5 60 27 +33 70
4 Athletic Bilbao 35 17 13 5 51 26 +25 64
5 Villarreal 36 18 10 8 64 47 +17 64
6 Real Betis 35 16 10 9 53 43 +10 58
7 Celta Vigo 36 15 7 14 56 54 +2 52
8 Rayo Vallecano 35 12 11 12 37 42 -5 47
9 Mallorca 36 13 8 15 34 42 -8 47
10 Osasuna 35 10 15 10 43 51 -8 45
11 Valencia 36 11 12 13 43 52 -9 45
12 Real Sociedad 36 12 7 17 32 42 -10 43
13 Girona 36 11 8 17 42 53 -11 41
14 Sevilla 36 10 11 15 40 49 -9 41
15 Getafe 35 10 9 16 31 34 -3 39
16 Espanyol 35 10 9 16 38 47 -9 39
17 Alaves 36 9 11 16 36 47 -11 38
18 Leganes 36 7 13 16 35 56 -21 34
19 Las Palmas 36 8 8 20 40 58 -18 32
20 Real Valladolid 36 4 4 28 26 86 -60 16

