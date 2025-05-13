Espanyol vs Barcelona Preview

Espanyol vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: RCDE Stadium Date: 15th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

After putting Real Madrid to the sword last weekend, Barcelona will look to win the La Liga title this Thursday when they travel to the RCDE Stadium to play Espanyol.

The home fans will certainly be dreading a repeat of the 2022/23 La Liga season when a 4-2 defeat in this fixture saw Barca win the title on their ground. But Espanyol’s form means that could be the case once again here, and three straight losses for the Parakeets is a worrying sign ahead of the Derbi Barceloní.

However, they should be motivated by the fact they haven’t lost four in a row all season. Still, Manolo González’s side has lost four league encounters in a row in 2024/25, a run that included a 3-1 defeat at Barcelona in the reverse fixture.

A 2-1 loss to Real Betis in their last home game puts them at risk of losing consecutive matches at the RCDE Stadium for the first time this season. However, four points collected against the Madrid clubs since the start of February suggest that they are capable of mixing it with the league’s big-hitters as they look to seal their top-flight status for next season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona came from two goals down to secure a huge 4-3 win over Real Madrid in last weekend’s El Clasico. The win means that the Blaugrana are within touching distance of clinching their 28th La Liga title and a domestic treble.

With only two clubs preventing them from earning maximum points in the league in 2025 (W14, D2), Hansi Flick’s men know a win here will definitely seal the title for them, but it could be wrapped up sooner if Real Madrid fail to beat Mallorca before this game is played.

Having never lost at this venue in La Liga since its opening in 2009 (W7, D6), Barca should make the relatively short journey full of belief. That said, the fact that Flick’s side’s only two defeats in all competitions in 2025 have come away from home should sound a note of warning to travelling supporters. They may have to be patient, though, as eight of their last ten league goals on the road have been scored in the 60th minute or later.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Osasuna 18:00 Atlético de Madrid Rayo Vallecano 18:00 Real Betis Espanyol 20:30 Barcelona Getafe 20:30 Athletic Bilbao Real Sociedad 18:00 Girona Osasuna 18:00 Espanyol Real Valladolid 18:00 Alaves Sevilla 18:00 Real Madrid Las Palmas 18:00 Leganes Mallorca 18:00 Getafe Valencia 18:00 Athletic Bilbao Celta Vigo 18:00 Rayo Vallecano Barcelona 18:00 Villarreal Atlético de Madrid 18:00 Real Betis

