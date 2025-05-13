Espanyol vs Barcelona Preview

Espanyol vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: RCDE Stadium Date: 15th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT After putting Real Madrid to the sword last weekend, Barcelona will look to win the La Liga title this Thursday when they travel to the RCDE Stadium to play Espanyol. The home fans will certainly be dreading a repeat of the 2022/23 La Liga season when a 4-2 defeat in this fixture saw Barca win the title on their ground. But Espanyol’s form means that could be the case once again here, and three straight losses for the Parakeets is a worrying sign ahead of the Derbi Barceloní. However, they should be motivated by the fact they haven’t lost four in a row all season. Still, Manolo González’s side has lost four league encounters in a row in 2024/25, a run that included a 3-1 defeat at Barcelona in the reverse fixture. A 2-1 loss to Real Betis in their last home game puts them at risk of losing consecutive matches at the RCDE Stadium for the first time this season. However, four points collected against the Madrid clubs since the start of February suggest that they are capable of mixing it with the league’s big-hitters as they look to seal their top-flight status for next season. Meanwhile, Barcelona came from two goals down to secure a huge 4-3 win over Real Madrid in last weekend’s El Clasico. The win means that the Blaugrana are within touching distance of clinching their 28th La Liga title and a domestic treble. With only two clubs preventing them from earning maximum points in the league in 2025 (W14, D2), Hansi Flick’s men know a win here will definitely seal the title for them, but it could be wrapped up sooner if Real Madrid fail to beat Mallorca before this game is played. Having never lost at this venue in La Liga since its opening in 2009 (W7, D6), Barca should make the relatively short journey full of belief. That said, the fact that Flick’s side’s only two defeats in all competitions in 2025 have come away from home should sound a note of warning to travelling supporters. They may have to be patient, though, as eight of their last ten league goals on the road have been scored in the 60th minute or later. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
May 15, 2025 Osasuna
18:00
Atlético de Madrid
Rayo Vallecano
18:00
Real Betis
Espanyol
20:30
Barcelona
Getafe
20:30
Athletic Bilbao
May 18, 2025 Real Sociedad
18:00
Girona
Osasuna
18:00
Espanyol
Real Valladolid
18:00
Alaves
Sevilla
18:00
Real Madrid
Las Palmas
18:00
Leganes
Mallorca
18:00
Getafe
Valencia
18:00
Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo
18:00
Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
18:00
Villarreal
Atlético de Madrid
18:00
Real Betis
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
35
26
4
5
95
36
+59
82
2
Real Madrid
36
24
6
6
74
38
+36
78
3
Atlético de Madrid
35
20
10
5
60
27
+33
70
4
Athletic Bilbao
35
17
13
5
51
26
+25
64
5
Villarreal
36
18
10
8
64
47
+17
64
6
Real Betis
35
16
10
9
53
43
+10
58
7
Celta Vigo
36
15
7
14
56
54
+2
52
8
Rayo Vallecano
35
12
11
12
37
42
-5
47
9
Mallorca
36
13
8
15
34
42
-8
47
10
Osasuna
35
10
15
10
43
51
-8
45
11
Valencia
36
11
12
13
43
52
-9
45
12
Real Sociedad
36
12
7
17
32
42
-10
43
13
Girona
36
11
8
17
42
53
-11
41
14
Sevilla
36
10
11
15
40
49
-9
41
15
Getafe
35
10
9
16
31
34
-3
39
16
Espanyol
35
10
9
16
38
47
-9
39
17
Alaves
36
9
11
16
36
47
-11
38
18
Leganes
36
7
13
16
35
56
-21
34
19
Las Palmas
36
8
8
20
40
58
-18
32
20
Real Valladolid
36
4
4
28
26
86
-60
16
