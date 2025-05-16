Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 16th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT The Premier League returns this Friday with Chelsea hosting Manchester United in their penultimate league game of the season. Both sides have booked their place in European finals, but it is Chelsea who still have something to play for in the Premier League. The Blues are one of several teams still competing for a top five finish this season with two games to play. Their fate remains in their own hands despite a 2-0 defeat to fellow European chasers Newcastle last week. The Blues still reside in the top five, and they can go some way to tightening their grip on Champions League qualification here ahead of a final-day showdown with top-five rivals Nottingham Forest. First, Enzo Maresca’s men will be looking to extend their unbeaten home record in the Premier League in 2025 (W7, D2) when they welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge. The hosts won this fixture 4-3 last season with goals in the 100th and 101st minute to snatch victory at the death, yet that was their first success at Stamford Bridge against United since November 2017 (D4, L3). Meanwhile, while Chelsea still have a lot to play for in the remaining two games, Manchester United have nothing at stake in the Premier League, given their league position. But the Red Devils will be hoping to play their part in the race for Europe next season, given that their final two matches come against Chelsea and Aston Villa. A 2-0 defeat to West Ham last week stretched the Red Devils’ winless run to a joint-club record seven Premier League matches (D2, L5), with boss Ruben Amorim confessing he’s “embarrassed” by his miserable record in the competition (W6, D6, L13). Half of those wins came against the bottom three sides, and things aren’t guaranteed to get better here, considering that the visitors have won just three of their last 22 away league matches in London (D5, L14). That includes a 4-3 loss to Brentford in their last away game, in which United fielded a weakened side. The same could be expected here given that this will be their final fixture before their season-defining Europa League final against Tottenham next week. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 16, 2025 Aston Villa
19:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
20:15
Manchester United
May 18, 2025 Everton
12:00
Southampton
West Ham United
14:15
Nottingham Forest
Brentford
15:00
Fulham
Leicester City
15:00
Ipswich Town
Arsenal
16:30
Newcastle United
May 19, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Liverpool
May 20, 2025 Crystal Palace
20:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
20:00
AFC Bournemouth
May 25, 2025 Newcastle United
16:00
Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Southampton
16:00
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Leicester City
Manchester United
16:00
Aston Villa
Liverpool
16:00
Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town
16:00
West Ham United
Fulham
16:00
Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Brentford
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
36
25
8
3
83
37
+46
83
2
Arsenal
36
18
14
4
66
33
+33
68
3
Newcastle United
36
20
6
10
68
45
+23
66
4
Manchester City
36
19
8
9
67
43
+24
65
5
Chelsea
36
18
9
9
62
43
+19
63
6
Aston Villa
36
18
9
9
56
49
+7
63
7
Nottingham Forest
36
18
8
10
56
44
+12
62
8
Brentford
36
16
7
13
63
53
+10
55
9
Brighton & Hov…
36
14
13
9
59
56
+3
55
10
AFC Bournemouth
36
14
11
11
55
43
+12
53
11
Fulham
36
14
9
13
51
50
+1
51
12
Crystal Palace
36
12
13
11
46
48
-2
49
13
Everton
36
9
15
12
39
44
-5
42
14
Wolverhampton Wanderers
36
12
5
19
51
64
-13
41
15
West Ham United
36
10
10
16
42
59
-17
40
16
Manchester United
36
10
9
17
42
53
-11
39
17
Tottenham Hotspur
36
11
5
20
63
59
+4
38
18
Ipswich Town
36
4
10
22
35
77
-42
22
19
Leicester City
36
5
7
24
31
78
-47
22
20
Southampton
36
2
6
28
25
82
-57
12
