Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 17, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 18th May 2025

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal will look to seal their place in next season’s Champions League when they take on fellow top-five hopefuls Newcastle United in their penultimate Premier League game.

Having once sat so comfortably in second place in the Premier League, the Gunners are now at risk of being knocked off their perch after winning just one of their last six league games (D4, L1). Defeat here against Newcastle would see the Gunners slip down the table.

However, considering they’ve only lost one of their last 20 Premier League home H2Hs (W17, D2) and won 11 of the last 12, that could be deemed unlikely. It’s perhaps not as unlikely as that record may suggest, though, as Mikel Arteta’s side have already been beaten three times by Newcastle this season across league and cup, failing to score in any of those meetings.

No team has ever beaten the Gunners four times in a single campaign, though. With Arsenal losing their final home league game in only one of the last 27 seasons (W22, D4), they look good value to secure the point they need to effectively seal a top-five finish.

Newcastle’s chances of a top-five finish were greatly improved by their 2-0 win over Chelsea in their last outing. That win means that only Aston Villa (24) have claimed more points than Newcastle (22) across the last ten Premier League rounds.

So the Toon Army will definitely journey down to the capital in buoyant fashion. Eddie Howe’s men can still improve on the road, though, as they have won only two of their last six away league games (D1, L3). But interestingly, they do tend to excel in their final away league game of the campaign, losing none of their last six such games (W4, D2), with four of those games coming against London sides (W3, D1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 19, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Liverpool
May 20, 2025
Crystal Palace 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 20:00 AFC Bournemouth
May 25, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Leicester City
Fulham 16:00 Manchester City
Ipswich Town 16:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 16:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 16:00 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 16:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Chelsea
Southampton 16:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 36 25 8 3 83 37 +46 83
2 Arsenal 37 19 14 4 67 33 +34 71
3 Newcastle United 37 20 6 11 68 46 +22 66
4 Chelsea 37 19 9 9 63 43 +20 66
5 Aston Villa 37 19 9 9 58 49 +9 66
6 Manchester City 36 19 8 9 67 43 +24 65
7 Nottingham Forest 37 19 8 10 58 45 +13 65
8 Brentford 37 16 7 14 65 56 +9 55
9 Brighton & Hov… 36 14 13 9 59 56 +3 55
10 Fulham 37 15 9 13 54 52 +2 54
11 AFC Bournemouth 36 14 11 11 55 43 +12 53
12 Crystal Palace 36 12 13 11 46 48 -2 49
13 Everton 37 10 15 12 41 44 -3 45
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 12 5 19 51 64 -13 41
15 West Ham United 37 10 10 17 43 61 -18 40
16 Manchester United 37 10 9 18 42 54 -12 39
17 Tottenham Hotspur 37 11 5 21 63 61 +2 38
18 Leicester City 37 6 7 24 33 78 -45 25
19 Ipswich Town 37 4 10 23 35 79 -44 22
20 Southampton 37 2 6 29 25 84 -59 12

Check Also

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview

Premier League champions Liverpool will be looking to end their two-game winless run when they ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.