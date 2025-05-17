Adbet365Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 17, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: American Express Stadium

Date: 19th May 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League champions Liverpool will be looking to end their two-game winless run when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face European hopefuls Brighton in their penultimate game of the season.

After a six-game winless run threatened to derail their season (D2, L4), the Seagulls have since turned things around with two wins and a draw in their last three matches. A 2-0 win over Wolves last week ended a ten-game wait for a Premier League clean sheet and also all but secured a third top-half finish in the last four seasons.

Their next target will be to grab a top-eight finish, which could well be enough for European football should rivals Crystal Palace lose the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Fabian Hürzeler’s men must do their part in any eventuality and will be confident, having lost just one of their last seven home league games (W4, D2) and tasting defeat in just one of their last four games at the Amex Stadium against Liverpool (W2, D1).

Meanwhile, since beating Tottenham to be crowned champions, Liverpool have taken their foot off the gas, going two games without a win (D1, L1).

However, the only real consequence is that they can no longer reach 90 points. But that doesn’t seem to have bothered the squad and coach Arne Slot, who were spotted on a celebratory trip to the United Arab Emirates this week. Pride is still on the line for the Reds in the season’s final two weeks, as they look to avoid suffering back-to-back league defeats on the road for the first time since April 2023.

Liverpool also has a more historical accolade available: a goal here would see them score in all of their top-flight away games in a season for the very first time.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 19, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Liverpool
May 20, 2025
Crystal Palace 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 20:00 AFC Bournemouth
May 25, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Leicester City
Fulham 16:00 Manchester City
Ipswich Town 16:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 16:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 16:00 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 16:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Chelsea
Southampton 16:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 36 25 8 3 83 37 +46 83
2 Arsenal 37 19 14 4 67 33 +34 71
3 Newcastle United 37 20 6 11 68 46 +22 66
4 Chelsea 37 19 9 9 63 43 +20 66
5 Aston Villa 37 19 9 9 58 49 +9 66
6 Manchester City 36 19 8 9 67 43 +24 65
7 Nottingham Forest 37 19 8 10 58 45 +13 65
8 Brentford 37 16 7 14 65 56 +9 55
9 Brighton & Hov… 36 14 13 9 59 56 +3 55
10 Fulham 37 15 9 13 54 52 +2 54
11 AFC Bournemouth 36 14 11 11 55 43 +12 53
12 Crystal Palace 36 12 13 11 46 48 -2 49
13 Everton 37 10 15 12 41 44 -3 45
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 12 5 19 51 64 -13 41
15 West Ham United 37 10 10 17 43 61 -18 40
16 Manchester United 37 10 9 18 42 54 -12 39
17 Tottenham Hotspur 37 11 5 21 63 61 +2 38
18 Leicester City 37 6 7 24 33 78 -45 25
19 Ipswich Town 37 4 10 23 35 79 -44 22
20 Southampton 37 2 6 29 25 84 -59 12

