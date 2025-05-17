Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Stadium Date: 19th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League champions Liverpool will be looking to end their two-game winless run when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face European hopefuls Brighton in their penultimate game of the season.

After a six-game winless run threatened to derail their season (D2, L4), the Seagulls have since turned things around with two wins and a draw in their last three matches. A 2-0 win over Wolves last week ended a ten-game wait for a Premier League clean sheet and also all but secured a third top-half finish in the last four seasons.

Their next target will be to grab a top-eight finish, which could well be enough for European football should rivals Crystal Palace lose the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Fabian Hürzeler’s men must do their part in any eventuality and will be confident, having lost just one of their last seven home league games (W4, D2) and tasting defeat in just one of their last four games at the Amex Stadium against Liverpool (W2, D1).

Meanwhile, since beating Tottenham to be crowned champions, Liverpool have taken their foot off the gas, going two games without a win (D1, L1).

However, the only real consequence is that they can no longer reach 90 points. But that doesn’t seem to have bothered the squad and coach Arne Slot, who were spotted on a celebratory trip to the United Arab Emirates this week. Pride is still on the line for the Reds in the season’s final two weeks, as they look to avoid suffering back-to-back league defeats on the road for the first time since April 2023.

Liverpool also has a more historical accolade available: a goal here would see them score in all of their top-flight away games in a season for the very first time.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Liverpool Crystal Palace 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 20:00 AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Leicester City Fulham 16:00 Manchester City Ipswich Town 16:00 West Ham United Liverpool 16:00 Crystal Palace Manchester United 16:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 16:00 Everton Nottingham Forest 16:00 Chelsea Southampton 16:00 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford

