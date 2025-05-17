Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Stadium Date: 19th May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Premier League champions Liverpool will be looking to end their two-game winless run when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face European hopefuls Brighton in their penultimate game of the season. After a six-game winless run threatened to derail their season (D2, L4), the Seagulls have since turned things around with two wins and a draw in their last three matches. A 2-0 win over Wolves last week ended a ten-game wait for a Premier League clean sheet and also all but secured a third top-half finish in the last four seasons. Their next target will be to grab a top-eight finish, which could well be enough for European football should rivals Crystal Palace lose the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Fabian Hürzeler’s men must do their part in any eventuality and will be confident, having lost just one of their last seven home league games (W4, D2) and tasting defeat in just one of their last four games at the Amex Stadium against Liverpool (W2, D1). Meanwhile, since beating Tottenham to be crowned champions, Liverpool have taken their foot off the gas, going two games without a win (D1, L1). However, the only real consequence is that they can no longer reach 90 points. But that doesn’t seem to have bothered the squad and coach Arne Slot, who were spotted on a celebratory trip to the United Arab Emirates this week. Pride is still on the line for the Reds in the season’s final two weeks, as they look to avoid suffering back-to-back league defeats on the road for the first time since April 2023. Liverpool also has a more historical accolade available: a goal here would see them score in all of their top-flight away games in a season for the very first time. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 19, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Liverpool
May 20, 2025 Crystal Palace
20:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
20:00
AFC Bournemouth
May 25, 2025 AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Leicester City
Fulham
16:00
Manchester City
Ipswich Town
16:00
West Ham United
Liverpool
16:00
Crystal Palace
Manchester United
16:00
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
16:00
Everton
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Chelsea
Southampton
16:00
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Brentford
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
36
25
8
3
83
37
+46
83
2
Arsenal
37
19
14
4
67
33
+34
71
3
Newcastle United
37
20
6
11
68
46
+22
66
4
Chelsea
37
19
9
9
63
43
+20
66
5
Aston Villa
37
19
9
9
58
49
+9
66
6
Manchester City
36
19
8
9
67
43
+24
65
7
Nottingham Forest
37
19
8
10
58
45
+13
65
8
Brentford
37
16
7
14
65
56
+9
55
9
Brighton & Hov…
36
14
13
9
59
56
+3
55
10
Fulham
37
15
9
13
54
52
+2
54
11
AFC Bournemouth
36
14
11
11
55
43
+12
53
12
Crystal Palace
36
12
13
11
46
48
-2
49
13
Everton
37
10
15
12
41
44
-3
45
14
Wolverhampton Wanderers
36
12
5
19
51
64
-13
41
15
West Ham United
37
10
10
17
43
61
-18
40
16
Manchester United
37
10
9
18
42
54
-12
39
17
Tottenham Hotspur
37
11
5
21
63
61
+2
38
18
Leicester City
37
6
7
24
33
78
-45
25
19
Ipswich Town
37
4
10
23
35
79
-44
22
20
Southampton
37
2
6
29
25
84
-59
12
