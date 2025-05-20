Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 20, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 20th May 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fresh from their heartbreaking loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final, Manchester City will look to bounce back when they face Bournemouth in their penultimate league game of the season.

The loss means that Pep Guardiola’s side will go the season trophyless for the first time since the Spanish coach’s first season at the club. This is incomprehensible, given their recent dominance in the Premier League, and it doesn’t end there, as City could even miss out on the Champions League next season as they come into this clash with Bournemouth sitting in sixth.

However, only a point will take them back into the top five heading into the final day. Having won all seven Premier League home H2Hs, they look good value to secure more than the bare minimum. Also, City have a knack for signing off at the Etihad on a high too as they’ve triumphed in their final home league game in ten of their last 11 campaigns (D1), and four successive home league wins this season hint at that record extending here.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s chances of securing European football were dealt a hammer blow at the weekend, with Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win complicating their route to Europe. The Cherries are locked in a race with Brighton and Brentford for eighth spot.

However, for eighth to be worthy of a spot in Europe, Chelsea will have to win the Conference League final and finish either sixth or seventh in the Premier League, which currently seems unlikely given their top-four standing.

All Bournemouth can now do is take care of their own business and hope for the best. Having lost just one of their last 12 away league games (W6, D5), they certainly can’t be discounted here. But with their 2-1 win in the reverse fixture serving as their only-ever win in a league H2H against City (D2, L18), defeat in their final away league game of a campaign for a third successive season seems a distinct possibility.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 25, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Leicester City
Fulham 16:00 Manchester City
Ipswich Town 16:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 16:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 16:00 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 16:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Chelsea
Southampton 16:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 37 25 8 4 85 40 +45 83
2 Arsenal 37 19 14 4 67 33 +34 71
3 Manchester City 37 20 8 9 70 44 +26 68
4 Newcastle United 37 20 6 11 68 46 +22 66
5 Chelsea 37 19 9 9 63 43 +20 66
6 Aston Villa 37 19 9 9 58 49 +9 66
7 Nottingham Forest 37 19 8 10 58 45 +13 65
8 Brighton & Hov… 37 15 13 9 62 58 +4 58
9 Brentford 37 16 7 14 65 56 +9 55
10 Fulham 37 15 9 13 54 52 +2 54
11 AFC Bournemouth 37 14 11 12 56 46 +10 53
12 Crystal Palace 37 13 13 11 50 50 +0 52
13 Everton 37 10 15 12 41 44 -3 45
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 12 5 20 53 68 -15 41
15 West Ham United 37 10 10 17 43 61 -18 40
16 Manchester United 37 10 9 18 42 54 -12 39
17 Tottenham Hotspur 37 11 5 21 63 61 +2 38
18 Leicester City 37 6 7 24 33 78 -45 25
19 Ipswich Town 37 4 10 23 35 79 -44 22
20 Southampton 37 2 6 29 25 84 -59 12

