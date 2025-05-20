Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Competition – 2025 Europa League Final Stadium: San Mamés Date: 21st May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Tottenham and Manchester United will look to wrap up what has been a terrible season with a win in the Europa League final this Wednesday at Bilbao’s San Mamés.

It’s the sixth European final to be contested between two English sides, and the third to involve Tottenham (W1, L1), who are chasing their first major trophy of any description in 17 years.

Under-fire Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is the first Australian to lead a side into a major European final, which presents him with the opportunity to live up to his promise of always winning a trophy in his second season in charge of a club.

Tottenham can certainly gain confidence from winning all three previous H2Hs this season. They’ve also set a new club record for most games won in a single European campaign (nine).

While not quite under the same pressure as Postecoglou, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will look to the club’s ninth European final to inject some life into his faltering tenure at Old Trafford. He could now become just the third United boss to win a major trophy in his first season in charge.

Doing so would see United become just the fourth side to win the Europa League without suffering a single defeat in the competition all season (W9, D5). The Red Devils’ 35 Europa League goals scored this term is a tally only bettered by three sides in the competition’s history, and a three-goal haul in the final would hand them the outright record and set them well on their way to a second success in the Europa League in eight years.

However, to do that, the Red Devils need to erase their recent poor record against Spurs. United are winless in the last six H2Hs (D2, L4), having never gone seven without a victory against Tottenham. As a result, defeat here would mark the first time they’ve been beaten by a side four times in the same season since 1985/86.

