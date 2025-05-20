Adbet365Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 20, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition – 2025 Europa League Final

Stadium: San Mamés

Date: 21st May 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Tottenham and Manchester United will look to wrap up what has been a terrible season with a win in the Europa League final this Wednesday at Bilbao’s San Mamés.

It’s the sixth European final to be contested between two English sides, and the third to involve Tottenham (W1, L1), who are chasing their first major trophy of any description in 17 years.

Under-fire Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is the first Australian to lead a side into a major European final, which presents him with the opportunity to live up to his promise of always winning a trophy in his second season in charge of a club.

Tottenham can certainly gain confidence from winning all three previous H2Hs this season. They’ve also set a new club record for most games won in a single European campaign (nine).

While not quite under the same pressure as Postecoglou, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will look to the club’s ninth European final to inject some life into his faltering tenure at Old Trafford. He could now become just the third United boss to win a major trophy in his first season in charge.

Doing so would see United become just the fourth side to win the Europa League without suffering a single defeat in the competition all season (W9, D5). The Red Devils’ 35 Europa League goals scored this term is a tally only bettered by three sides in the competition’s history, and a three-goal haul in the final would hand them the outright record and set them well on their way to a second success in the Europa League in eight years.

However, to do that, the Red Devils need to erase their recent poor record against Spurs. United are winless in the last six H2Hs (D2, L4), having never gone seven without a victory against Tottenham. As a result, defeat here would mark the first time they’ve been beaten by a side four times in the same season since 1985/86.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 25, 2025
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Leicester City
Fulham 16:00 Manchester City
Ipswich Town 16:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 16:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 16:00 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 16:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Chelsea
Southampton 16:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brentford

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 37 25 8 4 85 40 +45 83
2 Arsenal 37 19 14 4 67 33 +34 71
3 Manchester City 37 20 8 9 70 44 +26 68
4 Newcastle United 37 20 6 11 68 46 +22 66
5 Chelsea 37 19 9 9 63 43 +20 66
6 Aston Villa 37 19 9 9 58 49 +9 66
7 Nottingham Forest 37 19 8 10 58 45 +13 65
8 Brighton & Hov… 37 15 13 9 62 58 +4 58
9 Brentford 37 16 7 14 65 56 +9 55
10 Fulham 37 15 9 13 54 52 +2 54
11 AFC Bournemouth 37 14 11 12 56 46 +10 53
12 Crystal Palace 37 13 13 11 50 50 +0 52
13 Everton 37 10 15 12 41 44 -3 45
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 12 5 20 53 68 -15 41
15 West Ham United 37 10 10 17 43 61 -18 40
16 Manchester United 37 10 9 18 42 54 -12 39
17 Tottenham Hotspur 37 11 5 21 63 61 +2 38
18 Leicester City 37 6 7 24 33 78 -45 25
19 Ipswich Town 37 4 10 23 35 79 -44 22
20 Southampton 37 2 6 29 25 84 -59 12

Check Also

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Preview

Fresh from their heartbreaking loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final, Manchester City ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.