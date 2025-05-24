Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Preview

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 25th May 2025 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

After over ten months of non-stop action, the 2024/25 Premier League season curtain closes this week with champions Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace.

The Reds secured the title last month thanks to a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Since then, they have failed to win their next three games, losing to Brighton and Chelsea while drawing with Arsenal.

While they became the first English champion to fail to win their next three games after winning the league, there wouldn’t be any sorrow around Anfield when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday as the Reds will have the opportunity to lift the Premier League title in front of fans for the first time in the club’s history.

Liverpool’s 2019/20 Premier League triumph was celebrated in an empty stadium, so their 35-year wait to celebrate a league title with their fans will trump any feeling of a loss of form. Still, the home faithful will be desperate for a positive send-off to get the party started.

They’ll be wanting to see off this campaign in style, something they’re heavily favoured to do considering that Liverpool have won 15 of the last 17 games when finishing their league season at home (D2).

Meanwhile, like Liverpool, Crystal Palace will also be in celebratory mood after securing their first major trophy in history last weekend.

The Eagles beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, ensuring that they will play in Europe next season. But unlike Liverpool, Oliver Glasner’s side enjoyed a good result after their Wembley heroics, beating Wolves 4-2 in midweek to extend their unbeaten run to seven games across all competitions (W4, D3).

That last result has given the Eagles a chance to secure a second successive top-half finish with another win here should results elsewhere go their way. However, with just one victory in their last 15 H2Hs (D2, L12), that might not be a realistic expectation. They also possess a poor track record when ending a top-flight campaign on the road, winning just once on 12 such occasions (D3, L8).

