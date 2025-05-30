Paris Saint-Germain vs Internazionale Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Internazionale Competition – 2025 Champions League Final Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 31st May 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The 2024/25 Champions League season will come to an end this Saturday when Paris Saint-Germain take on Inter Milan at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

This is the fifth time the iconic city is hosting a European final. Each of the four previous occasions produced a first-time winner, presenting a positive omen to PSG.

The French giants are desperate for this trophy, as it is the only one they are yet to win since their 2011 Qatari takeover. Failure has greeted them at every turn with only three sides playing more Champions League matches than their 167 without being crowned champions.

One of those came in the final back in 2020, when PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich to prolong the wait for a French winner of Europe’s premier club competition. The last time a Ligue 1 side won the Champions League was in 1993, when Marseille beat AC Milan, which coincidentally also happened in Munich.

Manager Luis Enrique is gunning to become just the sixth coach in Champions League history to win the competition with two different clubs. Doing so would secure PSG’s first-ever quadruple after romping to the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions titles already this season.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are looking to avoid a trophyless season after narrowly missing out on the Serie A title last weekend.

Simone Inzaghi’s men have defied the odds throughout the knockout stages this term, overcoming Bayern in the quarter-finals thanks to a 2-1 win on this ground before a stunning 7-6 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the semi-finals.

Unlike PSG, Inter’s squad is founded on experience, with players aged 30+ accounting for 43% of their minutes played in this season’s Champions League. While ageing legs may be feeling the effects of a long season, that method has certainly delivered, as they’ve been behind for just over 1% of their matches in the competition, and never for more than 370 seconds.

A large majority of those players were on the losing side in the 2023 final against Manchester City, so Inter will be even more determined to be crowned European champions for a fourth time here.