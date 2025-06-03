Germany vs Portugal Preview

Germany vs Portugal Competition – Nations League Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 4th June 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Germany will welcome Portugal to Munich this Wednesday for their Nations League semi-final tie.

Both nations enjoyed a strong group stage in this Nations League campaign, both finishing top of their respective groups. These two nations were also the heaviest scorers, so we can expect another high-scoring affair when both sides meet on Wednesday.

The last time these sides met, Germany edged a six-goal thriller (W 4-2). That victory is part of a five-match winning H2H run for the Germans, who are now appearing in the Nations League finals for the first time ever.

They have home advantage here as they’re hosting the showpiece event. That could prove to be key for Die Mannschaft, who have lost just one of 12 matches on German soil (W8, D3) since manager Julian Nagelsmann lost his home debut to Turkey (3-2 in Nov 2023).

Meanwhile, Portugal have a good history in this tournament, winning the inaugural edition of the Nations League. However, they needed extra time to get through their quarter-final against Denmark.

Reports of Jose Mourinho taking over from Roberto Martinez and the fact that talisman Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career is also nearing an end threaten to create a lot of distraction for Portugal. But if this is to be the last tournament Ronaldo appears at, he’ll have to help his nation end a run of three consecutive away games without a victory (D2, L1) after losing the first leg of their quarter-final in Denmark.