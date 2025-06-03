Spain vs France Preview

Spain vs France Competition – Nations League Stadium: MHPArena Date: 5th June 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Spain and France will renew their rivalry this Thursday when they meet in Stuttgart for the Nations League semi-final playoffs.

Both sides previously met in the 2021 final, in which France triumphed 2-1. Spain avenged that result by the same scoreline in the Euro 2024 semi-final, going on to become European champions.

La Roja now boast an ongoing 18-game unbeaten run (W15, D3) so momentum is firmly on their side. Manager Luis de la Fuente has raised eyebrows with his inclusion of new Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen, Barcelona’s Férmin, and Isco’s first call-up since 2019.

Those new faces will aim to help Spain become the first side to retain the Nations League after winning their previous semi-final 2-1 on the way to lifting the trophy. But despite being unbeaten in the competition since 2022 (W9, D2), they’re without a clean sheet across their last four Nations League outings.

Meanwhile, France will look to shake off their tag of being nearly-men when they meet Spain. They have failed to win any silverware since picking up the 2021 Nations League at Spain’s expense, while also reaching the World Cup final and Euro semi before falling at crucial moments.

Previously winning the World Cup and the Nations League during his time in charge of Les Bleus, Didier Deschamps now has the opportunity to repeat those feats ahead of his scheduled departure in 2026. Finding consistency will be key to any more French silverware as they seek back-to-back victories following their second-leg comeback in the quarter-final.

Doing so against neighbouring Spain is no small task for France, who have alternated between defeats and victories in each of the last five H2Hs (W2, L3), with four of those matches settled by a single-goal margin.