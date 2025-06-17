Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Preview

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium Date: 18th June 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will play their first official match under Xabi Alonso this week when they face Saudi Arabia giants Al Hilal in the Club World Cup.

Madrid travel to the United States as the most successful team in this competition and their opening game against Al Hilal is expected to be another show of their global strength. Los Blancos showed how seriously they are taking this tournament by swiftly replacing Carlo Ancelotti with Alonso and paying Liverpool extra money to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold during the early June transfer window.

They also signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, strengthening what has been an injury-ravaged back line. Defensive issues undoubtedly cost them in the La Liga title race as they finished second to Barcelona, but having finished their campaign with four wins from five games (L1) and two successive clean sheets, they should arrive the United States with momentum.

Like Madrid, Al-Hilal finished as runners-up in their domestic top flight, trailing Al-Ittihad by eight points despite finishing the season unbeaten in their last five league fixtures (W4, D1). In another parallel with their opponents, they installed a new manager in time for this tournament with Simone Inzaghi chosen to succeed Jorge Jesus on a permanent basis.

Although the former Inter Milan manager personally doesn’t have any prior managerial experience in this tournament, Al Hilal do, making three appearances under the previous CWC format, more than any other Saudi club. However, they lost 5-3 to Madrid in the 2022 CWC final in their only previous H2H meeting, meaning that they will be desperate to avenge that loss here.