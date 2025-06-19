Flamengo vs Chelsea Preview

Flamengo vs Chelsea Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field Date: 20th June 2025 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Chelsea will look to continue their good start to the 2025 Club World Cup when they face Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field this Friday.

The Brazilian side also won their opening game, beating Esperance Tunis 2-0. Interestingly, former Chelsea man Jorginho registered an assist in Flamengo’s CWC opener.

It was his first in 32 club appearances, and he was a member of the Blues squad which won the 2021 edition of this tournament so he will be hoping to get one over his former side and help them get the better of English opposition, having lost 1-0 to English side Liverpool in the 2019 CWC final.

Flamengo have now won each of their five games and are unbeaten in nine (W7, D2). But that run now faces arguably its sternest test yet, and this game takes on added significance for Flamengo boss Filipe Luís, who made 26 appearances for Chelsea in his playing career.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also opened their CWC account with a routine 2-0 win over LAFC on matchday one. And like their opponents, the 2021 CWC winners have plenty of positive momentum behind them.

The Blues have now won nine of their last ten games in all competitions (L1), a form which helped them sneak into the Premier League’s top four and win the Conference League. Belief will undoubtedly be growing within the camp that they can go deep into this tournament too, and a victory here will go a long way to securing top spot in Group D.