Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds Preview

Gamingtips Staff June 20, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds

Competition – Club World Cup

Stadium: Lumen Field

Date: 21st June 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Inter Milan will play their second group game of the 2025 Club World Cup this Saturday when they face Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in Seattle.

Inter came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw in their opening game against Mexico side Monterrey. It was the first game under new head coach Cristian Chivu, and the result makes them the first Italian side to not win a CWC match including previous formats.

It was also the first goal that the Nerazzurri had conceded in the competition, but against vastly inferior opposition here, they should feel confident of bouncing back. Another slip-up here wouldn’t see them crash out, but it would certainly complicate their chances of progression ahead of their final Group E clash with River Plate.

Meanwhile, Urawa Red Diamonds will be knocked out of the 2025 Club World Cup if they lose this game. The Japanese side lost 3-1 to River Plate on matchday one despite having most of the second-half possession.

The result extended their indifferent form over the last eight matches (W2, D3, L3), and another defeat here will send them home.

Avoiding that scenario looks difficult though unless they can improve defensively, as Maciej Skorża’s men have kept just a single clean sheet in their last eight games. But the fact that the have scored ten goals themselves across that period shows that Urawa can’t be written off.

