Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: Lumen Field Date: 23rd June 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

European champions Paris Saint-Germain will look to bounce back from their shock loss to Botafogo in their last game when they face Group B bottom feeders Seattle Sounders on Monday.

Seattle Sounders sit at the bottom of their Club World Cup group after back-to-back losses to Botafogo (2-1) and Atletico Madrid (3-1) in their opening group stage games. As a result they are on the brink of elimination from this tournament that is being held in their nation.

But despite their recent loss, they can feel proud of their display against Atleti after taking a whopping 16 shots with a poor eight-minute second-half spell undoing their work as the Spanish giants scored twice to seal victory. Seattle now risk exiting the CWC without collecting a single point, and to avoid that unwanted feat they’ll have to beat a French side at the first attempt.

Meanwhile, PSG are surprisingly battling for qualification from this group after their most recent result. The Champions League holders secured a huge 4-0 win in their opening group game.

However, they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss in their last game, leaving them needing a win to guarantee passage to the next round. Luis Enrique fielded a weaker team against Botafogo, but with the stakes elevated here, it would be no surprise to see the Spanish coach name a stronger squad as they look to bounce back from their first loss since early May (W6).