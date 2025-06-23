Benfica vs Bayern Munich Preview

Benfica vs Bayern Munich Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: Bank of America Stadium Date: 24th June 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bayern Munich will look to make it three wins in three Club World Cup games when they face Benfica on Tuesday at the Bank of America Stadium.

Benfica’s position going into matchday three appears commanding as they lead third-place Boca Juniors by three points with a seven-goal superior goal difference. but with the Argentine side facing group whipping boys Auckland City to close out their campaign, there’s no room for error for Benfica.

Simply avoiding defeat will see the Portuguese side progress, while a surprise win will even see them top the group. After a 6-0 win against Auckland City on matchday two, which extended their unbeaten run inside 90 minutes to 15 matches (W10, D5), they should come into this clash confident they can progress to the knockouts on their CWC debut.

Meanwhile, two-time CWC winners Bayern have already booked their last-16 ticket with a game to spare after a 12-1 aggregate win over Auckland and Boca Juniors. Their wins have come as no real surprise given their standing as the highest-ranked team in Group C according to Opta’s power rankings.

With their two prior CWC appearances both ending in final victories, the omens are on their side that they should win this. Also, six wins from their last seven games should only reaffirm the belief that they’ll secure the point they need to top the group here.