Adbet365Ad

Benfica vs Bayern Munich Preview

Gamingtips Staff June 23, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Benfica vs Bayern Munich

Competition – Club World Cup

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Date: 24th June 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bayern Munich will look to make it three wins in three Club World Cup games when they face Benfica on Tuesday at the Bank of America Stadium.

Benfica’s position going into matchday three appears commanding as they lead third-place Boca Juniors by three points with a seven-goal superior goal difference. but with the Argentine side facing group whipping boys Auckland City to close out their campaign, there’s no room for error for Benfica.

Simply avoiding defeat will see the Portuguese side progress, while a surprise win will even see them top the group. After a 6-0 win against Auckland City on matchday two, which extended their unbeaten run inside 90 minutes to 15 matches (W10, D5), they should come into this clash confident they can progress to the knockouts on their CWC debut.

Meanwhile, two-time CWC winners Bayern have already booked their last-16 ticket with a game to spare after a 12-1 aggregate win over Auckland and Boca Juniors. Their wins have come as no real surprise given their standing as the highest-ranked team in Group C according to Opta’s power rankings.

With their two prior CWC appearances both ending in final victories, the omens are on their side that they should win this. Also, six wins from their last seven games should only reaffirm the belief that they’ll secure the point they need to top the group here.

Check Also

Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

European champions Paris Saint-Germain will look to bounce back from their shock loss to Botafogo ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.