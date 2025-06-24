Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Hyundai Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: TQL Stadium Date: 25th June 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Borussia Dortmund will look to wrap up their qualification into the next round of the Club World Cup (CWC) this Wednesday when they face Ulsan Hyundai in their last group stage game of the tournament.

Dortmund earned their first win at this year’s CWC by beating Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3. However, the win wasn’t easy, as Dortmund clung on in the closing stages despite leading 4-1 at one point in the game.

As a result, Niko Kovač’s men have now won seven of their last eight matches (D1), scoring 3+ goals in all of those victories. They sit second in the group with four points, so they will need to avoid defeat here to qualify for the knockout phase. They could still top the group, but even a victory will not secure top spot if Fluminense beat Sundowns by the same margin.

Meanwhile, back-to-back defeats for Ulsan against Sundowns (1-0) and Fluminense (4-2) have ensured that the South Koreans will exit the competition at the first hurdle. They’ve lost all six of their matches at the CWC, three of which saw them squander the lead, just as they did in defeat to Fluminense last time out.

Little more than pride is now on the line as they look to avoid losing four successive matches across all competitions for the first time since 2018.