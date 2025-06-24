Juventus vs Manchester City Preview

Juventus vs Manchester City Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: Camping World Stadium Date: 26th June 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Juventus and Manchester City will look to make it three wins in three Club World Cup group games when they face each other in the last game of the group stage section.

Both sides are heading for the next phase after winning their opening two games. So this game is not about securing their place in the next round, but determining who finishes top of the group.

Juventus have enjoyed two high-scoring victories against Al-Ain and Wydad, strengthening their claim to be crowned victors at this year’s tournament. They lead Group G ahead of matchday three courtesy of just a single goal, and could be deemed likely for more success here thanks to their current seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions (W5, D2).

Meanwhile, opponents Manchester City are behind them despite also winning their opening two games. However, they have a goal less than their opposition overall despite a heavy 6-0 win over Al-Ain in their last game.

Those CWC results mean that Pep Guardiola’s reigning CWC champions have now lost just one of their last 15 matches across all competitions (W11, D3), keeping an impressive six clean sheets across their last eight.

They will be facing Juventus for the eighth time, and the second this season alone after the Italian side won 2-0 in the Champions League in December. That result made it just one win from seven prior H2Hs for Manchester City (D2, L4), with their only success coming way back in 1976 in the European Cup.