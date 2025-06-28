Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Preview

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium Date: 29th June 2025 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

One of the 2025’s Club World Cup’s most exciting teams Flamengo will look to continue their fairy-tale run in this tournament when they face European giants Bayern Munich in the first knockout round.

The Brazilian giants have already made a serious statement at this CWC, sailing through the group stage unbeaten (W2, D1) while claiming the notable scalp of Chelsea (W 3-1). That was the first time a Brazilian side had beaten European opposition by 2+ goals in 25 years.

So while they’re understandably underdogs here, they simply can’t be written off, as an impressive 11-match unbeaten streak perfectly demonstrates (W8, D3). They have have kept seven clean sheets in their last ten matches, establishing why they are a tough side on their day.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich landed themselves in this tricky tie thanks to suffering their first-ever CWC defeat on matchday three of the group stage, as they went down 1-0 to Benfica.

Manager Vincent Kompany shuffled his pack for that encounter, so while his side suffered their first defeat since early April (W6, D3), the Belgian boss should at least have fresh legs to call upon as he looks to add a third CWC to the club’s bursting trophy cabinet.

They will likely bounce back here given that Bayern are yet to lose back-to-back matches under Vincent Kompany’s leadership.The Bavarians have also had more shots than their opponents in each of their last 14 games so they can be backed to provide a difficult test for Flamengo’s backline.