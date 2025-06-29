Adbet365Ad

Internazionale vs Fluminense Preview

Gamingtips Staff June 29, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Internazionale vs Fluminense

Competition – Club World Cup

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Date: 30th June 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Champions League finalists Inter Milan will look to take their participation in the 2025 Club World Cup beyond the first knockout round when they face Brazilian side Fluminense on Monday.

The San Siro outfit have been unbeaten in this Club World Cup campaign and are on course to win their second title in this competition, having finished top of their group.

Inter won two and drew one of their three group games, meaning that they are yet to taste defeat under new manager Cristian Chivu who took the reins at Inter earlier this month.

His side have conceded just twice in the process, while they have also netted at least twice in six of their last eight matches.

Meanwhile, Fluminense narrowly qualified for this round courtesy of a 0-0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns. Having reached the final in 2023, the South American side are targeting another strong run in this competition.

However, they face a stubborn Inter defence that has conceded just twice in this competition. Fluminense’s passage to the knockout phase included two 0-0 draws (W1), failing to even land a shot on target in the latter of those matches against Sundowns.

That was still enough to advance from the group though, and means that the Brazilian outfit have gone nine games without defeat in all competitions (W6, D3) – their joint-longest such run since January 2023.

