Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview

Real Madrid vs Juventus Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium Date: 1st July 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will look to extend their participation in the 2025 Club World Cup beyond the round of 16 when they face fellow Europeans Juventus this Tuesday.

After a poor start to the tournament in the United States, things have picked up for Los Blancos. They drew 1-1 with Al Hilal in their opening game before beating Pachuca (3-1) and RB Salzburg (3-0) to finish top of Group H.

However, winning their group perhaps wasn’t the blessing it may seem for Real Madrid, who find themselves on the same side of the knockout draw as Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Bayern Munich. The Spanish side have at least shown signs of warming to the task under new boss Xabi Alonso after winning their last two group games by a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

Those wins play a part in a six-match unbeaten run for the Spanish giants (W5, The D1), who can incredibly boast a streak of 13 games without defeat at the CWC (W12, D1).

Meanwhile, unlike Madrid Juventus started brightly as they beat Al-Ain and Waydad in their opening two games

However, they succumbed to superior quality in their final round as they were beaten 5-2 by Manchester City. That served as only a second defeat in the job for Juve boss Igor Tudor (W7, D3, L2), while it ended a four-match winning run prior.

Juve will be keen to bounce back here from the ignominy of conceding 5+ goals for only the second time in 30 years and the first time in an international competition since 1958.