Fluminense vs Al Hilal Preview

July 3, 2025

Fluminense vs Al Hilal

Competition – Club World Cup

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Date: 4th July 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fluminense and Al-Hilal will battle for a place in the Club World Cup semi-final round this Friday when they meet at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Both sides have enjoyed a fairytale Club World Cup, getting good results against bigger opponents so far.

Fluminense qualified for this stage by beating Champions League finalists Inter Milan 2-0 in the last round. That recent result means that they are now ten games unbeaten across all competitions (W7, D3), securing clean sheets in five of their last six games.

The Brazilians have already exceeded expectations at this competition, so there won’t be any disappointments if they don’t win here. However, they will fancy their chances against an Al-Hilal side that needed extra time to defeat Manchester City in their last outing.

The Saudi Pro League side are flying the flag for their confederation after becoming the first Asian side to defeat European opposition at a CWC when they eliminated holders Manchester City in the last 16. They are enjoying their own extensive unbeaten period of nine games (W6, D3) in which they’ve scored 23 goals.

At the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been nothing short of outstanding, saving 85% of the shots on target he’s faced in this competition to assist their run to the last eight. So they cannot be ruled out of securing a historic win here in what will be the first head-to-head meeting between both sides.

