Fluminense vs Chelsea Preview

Fluminense vs Chelsea Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: MetLife Stadium Date: 8th July 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Giant-killers Fluminense will look to chase another Club World Cup upset when they face Conference League winners Chelsea at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this Tuesday.

Following five tough games at the Club World Cup (CWC), the Brazilian side find themselves one step away from the final. Fluminense defeated Al Hilal to qualify for this phase.

Despite being pegged back after taking an early lead against the Saudi Pro League side in the last eight, Fluminense ultimately prevailed to maintain their unbeaten record at the tournament (W3, D2).

Built on solid foundations, Fluminense have made their way to this stage by conceding in just two of their five games, and after beating Champions League finalists Inter Milan along the way, they won’t fear Chelsea.

An 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions (W8, D3) should only serve to reinforce belief that they can reach a second successive CWC final.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defeated Palmeiras to advance to this round. The Blues are expected to beat their opponents here, given their ranking by statisticians Opta.

According to Opta global power rankings, Chelsea are superior as they sit 123 places above #134-ranked Fluminense in 11th. However, numbers aside, Chelsea’s road to the final four wasn’t as straightforward, with the London club finishing second in their group behind Brazilians Flamengo before failing to keep clean sheets in both knockout games