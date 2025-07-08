Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: MetLife Stadium Date: 9th July 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will look to book their place in the Club World Cup final when they take on perennial winners Real Madrid in the semifinal.

PSG overcame two late red cards to beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarter-finals to make it three consecutive CWC wins without conceding. These wins are an ideal response to a shock 1-0 loss to Botafogo in their second group game.

After completing a famous quadruple earlier this season, the Parisians are no strangers to knockout football and haven’t conceded in any of their last four knockout games in all competitions. As each of their last seven competitive fixtures saw only one side on the scoresheet (W6, L1), the first goal in this clash could well prove vital.

Meanwhile, Madrid netted first against Borussia Dortmund in their 3-2 win in the quarter-final. They were cruising before a frantic injury-time period saw three goals, Dean Huijsen sent off and Thibaut Courtois making a brilliant save at the death.

Losing Huijsen through suspension will complicate matters for Los Blancos, but they won’t lack motivation to continue their unbeaten start under new boss Xabi Alonso (W4, D1) as the club has promised a €1 million bonus for every player should they win this competition.