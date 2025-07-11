Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – Club World Cup Stadium: MetLife Stadium Date: 13th July 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After three weeks of action, the finalists of this year’s Club World Cup has emerged with Conference League winners Chelsea facing Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Blues were unfancied to reach the final before a ball was kicked, mainly because of the quality of other top European sides. However, five wins from six games at the CWC (L1) have helped the Premier League side reach a first final in this competition since 2021, the one and only time they’ve won the CWC.

A 2-0 semi-final win against Fluminense booked their ticket for this showpiece event, and they certainly look to be warming to the task under Enzo Maresca who is approaching the end of his first season in charge. The ultimate challenge now awaits them against a fearsome PSG side that has mowed down every mountain in their path.

However, having won 13 of their last 15 games (L2), Chelsea appear to be the perfect side to challenge their authority. Luis Enrique’s side has a chance at immortality here, with just 90 minutes standing between them and lifting every trophy that was available to them this season.

Having already lifted three domestic trophies and the Champions League title, PSG could complete an incomprehensible quintet of silverware if they can lift the CWC for the first time ever. A 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid was the perfect warm-up for the final and stretched their incredible run of form to ten wins from their last 11 games (L1). With the last seven of those wins also accompanied by a clean sheet, the Parisians will take some stopping in this final.