Rangers vs Panathinaikos Preview

Rangers vs Panathinaikos Competition – Champions League Stadium: Ibrox Stadium Date: 22nd July 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Rangers and Panathinaikos will each be looking for a first-leg advantage when they face each other in the quarter-finals of the Champions League qualifiers.

Both sides have played in Europe’s premier club competition before and will be desperate to secure a place there again this summer.

Rangers come into this tie with a new coach at the helm having hired former Southampton coach Russell Martin this summer. Only appointed manager on June 5, the club’s former centre-half faces a testing managerial debut at Ibrox against the Greek side.

The 39-year-old has signed seven players since taking charge and has only had a month to bed in the new recruits. He will be desperate to begin positively but is adamant that Tuesday night’s Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos won’t define Rangers’ season.

Still, he has admitted being eager to take home all three points ahead of the return leg in Athens next week.

Meanwhile, Panathinaikos will also be eager to take home maximum points in this encounter. The Greek side, who finished runners-up in the Greek top flight last season, have not played in the Champions League group stage since the 2010/11 season.

However, they have the opportunity to put themselves in a good position to advance to the finals if they secure a strong result here. A win over the two legs will mean a game against either Viktoria Plzen or Servette, while the loser will face a Europa League qualifying tie with Besiktas or Shakhtar Donetsk as the consolation prize.