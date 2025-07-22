SK Brann vs RB Salzburg Preview

SK Brann vs RB Salzburg Competition – Champions League Stadium: Brann Stadium Date: 23rd July 2025 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Norwegian side Brann will be looking to take a giant step towards Champions League (CL) qualification when they face Austrian giants RB Salzburg in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal qualifiers.

The hosts are still looking to play in the Champions League group stages, having not gone past the qualifying phase. Their last ten outings in this competition has featured four wins, three losses and three draws, with an average of 1.3 goals from 5.2 shots on goal and 15.1 attempts.

They will hope to increase their win tally here ahead of the return leg of this tie in Salzburg. However, the hosts come into this tie on the back of a 2-0 Eliteserien loss against KFUM at the KFUM Arena. The Bergen side enjoyed 54% possession, but were unable to manage a shot on target.

Still the fact that they have won their last three competitve games at Brann Stadion will give the home fans the feeling that a good result is possible here.

Meanwhile, unlike Brann, RB Salzburg have enjoyed several seasons in the Champions League, most recently qualifying for the league phase last season.

However, they were among the worst teams in the competition last time out, failing to win any of their games.

But still, they remain a top side especially at this phase, having won six of their last ten Champions League qualifying games. The Red Bulls average 59.7% possession, 6.0 corners awarded and 4.1 corners against in those games, while 1.4 goals have been conceded from 9.0 attempts and 3.8 shots on goal.