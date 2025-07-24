Besiktas vs Shakhtar Donetsk Preview

Besiktas vs Shakhtar Donetsk Competition – Champions League Stadium: Tüpras Stadyumu Date: 24th July 2025 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Beşiktaş and Shakhtar Donetsk face off at the Tupras Stadium this Thursday in a high-stakes Europa League qualifying clash with both clubs eyeing a place in the group stage of the competition.

The tie pits two experienced European sides against each other, with the winner of this first leg set to put themselves in a good position for next week’s return leg.

Besiktas made the League Phase of last season’s Europa League and they will be hoping to make a positive start in the home leg of their second-qualifying round play-off tie with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The hosts enter the match with renewed confidence under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who has been tasked with restoring consistency and identity to the Turkish giants. The Norwegian enjoyed a strong first six months in Turkey, winning 12 out of his first 22 games in charge of the Black Eagles.

However, his side have shown little promise in their recent friendlies, failing to win any of the last three, while losing their last two. But after showing a statement of intent with their summer transfer business, Besiktas fans will feel their side has what it takes to get a good outcome from this tie.

Shakhtar Donetsk, meanwhile, come into this fixture with solid European experience and a strong domestic record.

Despite playing away from home due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Shakhtar remains a technically sharp and dangerous opponent. The visitors advanced to the next round of the Europa League qualifiers after overcoming Finnish side FC Ilves in their first-round tie.

Young striker Alisson stole the show in that tie, scoring twice and grabbing three assists, as Shakhtar won 6-0.

Shakhtar Donetsk will be confident heading into this clash, particularly given their strong head-to-head record, having won four of their last five European meetings with Beşiktaş. However, the Turkish side will be determined to turn the tide, backed by a passionate home crowd and eager to seize control of the tie.