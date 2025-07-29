Panathinaikos vs Rangers Preview

Panathinaikos vs Rangers Competition – Champions League Stadium: Athens Olympic Stadium Date: 30th July 2025 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Rangers will look to finish the job they started in Scotland when they travel to the Olympic Stadium of Athens to face Panathinaikos in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

The hosts trail Rangers by 2 goals going into this quarter finals second leg, with their chances of returning to Europe’s premier club competition now hanging by a thread.

The loss continued what has been a poor few months for the Greek side who have won just one of their last four competitive games in all competitions. Although those losses include results from the last few weeks of last season, the hosts could well extend their poor form if they don’t win here.

However, fans could be encouraged that they can get a good result here, given that Panathinaikos have won their last four European games at home.

Meanwhile, new Rangers boss Russell Martin couldn’t have asked for a better start to life at Ibrox after overseeing a 2-0 win in the first leg.

All his side needs to do is to match their host’s scoreline or keep a clean sheet here to book their place in the next round. While they have failed to keep a clean sheet away to Panathinaikos, they have at least matched the score of their opponents in each of their last two European visits to this stadium (1-1 on both occasions).

A repeat of that scoreline will suffice, but Rangers fans will be wary of another disappointment, as their side have failed to win any of their last four away games (D43, L1).