Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas Preview

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas Competition – Europa League Stadium: Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana Date: 31st July 2025 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Besiktas side will travel to Kraków this Thursday to face Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier.

Both teams meet at this neutral venue due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, despite not having any home advantage, Shakhtar can consider themselves already with one leg in the next round, having secured a 4-2 win in the first leg.

The win continued their solid run of form, with the hosts unbeaten in their last ten competitive games. That run includes a 6-1 aggregate win over Ilves in the previous round of this competition. They won the first leg 6-0 at home before recording a goalless draw in the return leg away.

They will be hoping for a repeat of such a high-scoring scoreline here, or at least to keep a clean sheet, as that will guarantee their passage to the next round of this competition.

Meanwhile, Besiktas will be looking for a big miracle after a poor outing in the first leg. That first-leg result made it four games without a win for the visitors (D1, L3). However, the other three games in this sequence were friendlies, so it is safe to argue that Besiktas are not necessarily in poor form.

But it remains to be seen if the Turkish club can turn up here and get the desired result against the Ukrainians.