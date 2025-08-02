Manchester United vs Everton Preview

Manchester United vs Everton Competition – Club Friendly Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Arena Date: 3rd August 2025 Kick-off time – 22:00 GMT

Manchester United will continue their pre-season preparations for the upcoming season this Sunday when they face Premier League rivals Everton at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Red Devils will be looking to continue their recent trajectory, which has seen them win their last two pre-season games. After a poor start that saw them lose their first pre-season game, Ruben Amorim’s side have picked up the pace, winning three of their last four games (D1), while scoring 2+ goals in each win.

This means that they sit at the top of the Premier League Summer Series table, both in points and goal difference. A win here will confirm their status as the pre-season tournament winners.

While the win will hold little value in terms of their preparedness for the upcoming season, it could help build confidence among players ahead of what is expected to be another season of rebuilding at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Everton come into this game sitting at the bottom of the Premier League Summer Series table. The Toffees have lost their opening two games in the tournament, continuing a poor run of results for Everton in pre-season (D1, L3).

Considering the head-to-head record of both teams, the Toffees look to have a tough task ahead of them as they have failed to beat Manchester United in their last seven games (D1, L6).