Liverpool vs Athletic Club Preview

Liverpool vs Athletic Club Competition – Club Friendly Stadium: Anfield Date: 4th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will return to action on Monday when they take on Athletic Bilbao in their final pre-season game before the season officially begins.

The Reds return to Anfield for this clash after recently returning from their tour of Asia. Arne Slot’s side opened their account in Asia with a 3-1 win over F. Marinos but were beaten 4-2 by AC Milan in their second game.

Slot came away impressed with his team’s attack, but there was much left not to admire about his side’s defence, with Ryan Gravenberch co-opted to play as a defender in the game.

Still, the Dutchman was adamant that Liverpool have enough cover in defence and are ready to face the season with just three established senior centre backs.

He will be hoping that his available options will douse every fear among fans by putting in a strong shift against an Athletic Bilbao side that are enduring a poor pre-season.

The Spanish La Liga club have played four pre-season games but have won just one, losing the other three. The three losses came in their last three games. Their chances of winning here is even more complicated by their head-to-head history against Liverpool, having not beaten the Reds in four meetings (W2, D2).