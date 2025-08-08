Adbet365Ad

Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 8, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid

Competition – Club Friendly

Stadium: St. James’ Park

Date: 9th August 2025

Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Newcastle United will play their last pre-season game before the 2025/26 begins this Saturday when they welcome Spanish giants Atletico Madrid to St. James Park.

Eddie Howe’s side have had a topsy-turvy summer that has been overshadowed by Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak and their own inability to sign any striker. At least four attackers have rejected moves to Newcastle in favour of other Premier League clubs and their own star man Isak wants out.

Liverpool are willing takers and have offered a British record bid for the Swedish international. Newcastle have publicly maintained that Isak is not for sale. However, those close to the club understand that they will be willing to let the 25-year-old leave as soon as they get a replacement.

Whether they’re able to get a worthy replacement soon remains to be seen, but Howe will be desperate to get his available players in shape ahead of the new season.

However, the off-field issues appear to have impacted Newcastle negatively as they are winless in all the pre-season games they have played (D1, L3).

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will look to record their first pre-season win ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Spanish giants have barely had time to rest since the end of the last campaign, having participated in the Club World Cup last month.

Since their return from the tournament, they have had a brief rest before taking on FC Porto in a friendly game they lost 1-0.

Having never faced Newcastle before they will hope they can get a first win over them, which will perhaps boost their confidence ahead of the new season.

Check Also

Chelsea vs AC Milan Preview

Chelsea will play their first game since beating Paris Saint-Germain to win the 2025 Club ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.