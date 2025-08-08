Chelsea vs AC Milan Preview

Chelsea vs AC Milan Competition – Club Friendly Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 10th August 2025 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Chelsea will play their first game since beating Paris Saint-Germain to win the 2025 Club World Cup when they face Bayern Leverkusen at Stamford Bridge this Friday.

Unlike most of their Premier League rivals, the Blues have rarely had a break all summer, going straight from a hectic 2024/25 season to the Club World Cup. Having played every game in the tournament in the United States, it’s unlikely that Chelsea will have the bulk of their senior players for this game, as this match may come too soon for them.

Yet, with the season just a few days away, Enzo Maresca will be hoping to give game time to some of his star men who participated in the Club World Cup to get them in shape for the upcoming season. A win here, albeit unofficial, will extend Chelsea’s winning streak to six games, while it will also mean that they would have lost just once in their last eleven games (W10).

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will hope to continue their good pre-season form when they face Chelsea in London.

After an embarrassing outing in their first pre-season game under Erik ten Hag (5-1 loss to Flamengo U21), the Bundesliga club have improved, winning their last three friendlies.

However, those wins came against weaker opposition, so this game will be the match to better assess their readiness for the new season under Ten Hag.