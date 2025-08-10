Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Competition – Community Shield Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 10th August 2025 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will look to begin their season as high as they ended the last when they face Liverpool in the Community Shield this Sunday at Wembley.

The Eagles enjoyed a historic 2024/25 season as they won the FA Cup–their first major trophy in history. Having beaten perennial Premier League winners Manchester City in the FA Cup final at this same ground last season, Palace will hold no fear in this game against the current league holders.

But history is firmly against them in their quest to add more silverware given none of the last four Community Shield debutants managed to win it. Yet hope should spring eternal for Palace, who have managed to hang onto Eberechi Eze and captain Marc Guéhi so far in the transfer window.

They’ve got a mightily good record at Wembley too, winning four of their last six matches at this ground when it served as neutral territory which, when coupled with the fact the previous season’s FA Cup winners have won seven of the last nine Community Shields, should boost morale.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are all too familiar with this setting, competing in their 25th Community Shield match and hunting down a 17th triumph. They’re overwhelming favourites to win here after the transfer window they’ve had. The Reds have signed top stars like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez.

Those fresh faces will be keen to bring home some early season silverware for the Reds, who did lose at this ground in last season’s EFL Cup final, but have never lost twice at Wembley in the same calendar year before. History suggests that could change here though as Liverpool have won the Community Shield just once in their last six attempts when featuring as league champions.