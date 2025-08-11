Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord Rotterdam Preview

Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord Rotterdam Competition – Champions League Stadium: Ulker Stadyumu Date: 12th August 2025 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Fenerbahce will continue their quest for Champions League football when they meet Feyenoord in the second leg of the playoffs semi-final.

José Mourinho’s side have it all to do in this game after losing the first leg 2-1 away from home last week. But they may have a slight advantage over their visitors here as they have enjoyed a longer rest than Feyenoord. This is because unlike their visitors who played in the weekend, Fenerbahce’s weekend league game against Alanyaspor was postponed to give them more preparation time for this fixture.

Their current situation echoes their 2024/25 campaign when they lost the first leg at this stage 2-1 to Lille, but they will obviously need more than the 1-1 draw they achieved at home on that occasion.

The fact this is only their second competitive outing this term raises doubts over how match ready they are. However, with a first Champions League main draw appearance since 2008/09 remaining the ultimate prize, they have plenty of incentive here.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord continued their strong start to the season as they defeated NAC Breda in their first Eredivisie game of the season.

After winning their first two competitive fixtures of the season, head coach Robin van Persie is enjoying a strong start to his first full campaign in charge.

However, having won just two of their last 15 European away games (D5, L8), Feyenoord can ill afford to take anything for granted here. Meanwhile, this will be the sixth H2H meeting in European competition between these sides, and it’s Feyenoord who have the current edge (W3, L2). But despite enjoying the edge in the H2H stakes, the Dutch side have lost four of their last five matches against Turkish sides, two of which came against Fenerbahçe.