Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Super Cup Stadium: Bluenergy Stadium Date: 13th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur will compete for the title of the best team in Europe this Wednesday when they meet in the Super Cup final at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.

The Parisians blew everything away on their path to winning the Champions League for the first time in their history last season. However, despite an equally impressive showing in the recent Club World Cup, they failed to secure the title, thus denying them the opportunity to win their fourth trophy this season.

They have another opportunity to win a fourth trophy this season in what will be their first Super Cup since losing to Zinedine Zidane’s Juventus in 1996. Whilst they were impressive for the most part with five clean sheet victories at the CWC, their losses to Botafogo and Chelsea show their heavy favouritism cannot be taken for granted.

However, the Parisians have won five out of eight games against English clubs (L3) in 2025, making them once again overwhelming favourites here.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s last clash with French opposition saw them defeat Marseille twice in the 2022/23 UCL. So despite being the outsiders here, the North London side have a big chance here.

They qualified for this tournament by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final, a feat that afforded them their first major trophy in 17 years. But even their first major trophy in almost two decades was not enough to prevent a change of manager, with the highly respected Thomas Frank leaving Brentford to join Spurs on a three-year contract.

Frank insists his team will be ready for this clash despite a gruelling tour of south-east Asia that preceded a fatigued loss to Bayern Munich (L 4-0) in their final pre-season game.

Whilst that and failures to beat lower league Luton (D 0-0) and Wycombe (D 2-2) appear worrying, the fact that Spurs’ last four competitive wins came in European competitions illustrates that they could lift themselves for this particular contest.