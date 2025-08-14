Nice vs Toulouse Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Nice vs Toulouse Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium: Allianz Riviera Date: 16th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:05 GMT Nice head into their Ligue 1 opener under pressure after two consecutive defeats to Benfica in Champions League qualifying, results that underlined both defensive frailties and a lack of cutting edge in key moments. Before that, they showed what they’re capable of in attack, beating Feyenoord 2-1 in pre-season and producing a thumping 6-0 win over Brest in their final league match of last season. Consistency remains the key question for the hosts, especially with a long injury list impacting their starting XI. Toulouse arrive with mixed form from the summer, drawing against Sevilla and Lens while losing narrowly to Al Nassr. Their last Ligue 1 outings in May showed promise, with a 3-2 win away at Saint-Étienne and a 2-1 home victory over Stade Rennais, but they too have a disrupted squad for this opener.
Nice head into their Ligue 1 opener under pressure after two consecutive defeats to Benfica in Champions League qualifying, results that underlined both defensive frailties and a lack of cutting edge in key moments. Before that, they showed what they’re capable of in attack, beating Feyenoord 2-1 in pre-season and producing a thumping 6-0 win over Brest in their final league match of last season. Consistency remains the key question for the hosts, especially with a long injury list impacting their starting XI.
Toulouse arrive with mixed form from the summer, drawing against Sevilla and Lens while losing narrowly to Al Nassr. Their last Ligue 1 outings in May showed promise, with a 3-2 win away at Saint-Étienne and a 2-1 home victory over Stade Rennais, but they too have a disrupted squad for this opener.Kick-off is scheduled for 20:05 GMT at the Allianz Riviera, with worldwide coverage across multiple broadcasters. Supporters will be keen to see how both sides cope with their depleted rosters, and whether fresh faces can make an immediate impact.
🩹 Team News
Nice could be without seven players for this match. Mohamed Abdelmonem, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, and Morgan Sanson are confirmed absentees, while Dante, Hicham Boudaoui, Tanguy Ndombele, and Mohamed-Ali Cho are all doubtful. This leaves the squad stretched and may force changes to their usual shape.
Toulouse also have significant selection problems. Cristian Cásseres is suspended, while Niklas Schmidt, Rafik Messali, Abu Francis, and Ilyas Azizi are ruled out through injury. Rasmus Nicolaisen is a doubt, potentially weakening their defensive options further.
Possible Line-ups
Nice (3-4-3): Diouf, Bard, Jansson, Mendy, Boudaoui, Louchet, Bouanani, Oppong, Bah, Clauss, Moffi
Toulouse (3-4-2-1): Restes, Cresswell, McKenzie, Methalie, Sidibé, Canvot, Edjouma, Gboho, Sauer, Dønnum, Magri
✅ Form – Nice – Last Five Games
|Result
|Date
|Competition
|❌ Benfica 2-0 Nice
|Aug 12, 2025
|Champions League Qual.
|❌ Nice 0-2 Benfica
|Aug 6, 2025
|Champions League Qual.
|✅ Nice 2-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam
|Jul 26, 2025
|Club Friendly
|✅ Nice 6-0 Brest
|May 17, 2025
|French Ligue 1
|❌ Stade Rennais 2-0 Nice
|May 10, 2025
|French Ligue 1
✅ Form – Toulouse – Last Five Games
|Result
|Date
|Competition
|🤝 Toulouse 1-1 Sevilla
|Aug 10, 2025
|Club Friendly
|❌ Al Nassr 2-1 Toulouse
|Jul 30, 2025
|Club Friendly
|✅ Saint-Étienne 2-3 Toulouse
|May 17, 2025
|French Ligue 1
|🤝 Toulouse 1-1 Lens
|May 10, 2025
|French Ligue 1
|✅ Toulouse 2-1 Stade Rennais
|May 3, 2025
|French Ligue 1
🤝 Head-to-Head – Last Five Meetings
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Feb 2, 2025
|Toulouse 1-1 Nice
|French Ligue 1
|Aug 25, 2024
|Nice 1-1 Toulouse
|French Ligue 1
|Mar 3, 2024
|Toulouse 2-1 Nice
|French Ligue 1
|Nov 26, 2023
|Nice 1-0 Toulouse
|French Ligue 1
|May 21, 2023
|Nice 0-0 Toulouse
|French Ligue 1
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
|Country
|Channel(s)
|Great Britain
|Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass, TV5Monde Europe
|France
|DAZN France, Ligue1+
|Germany
|DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, DAZN2 Germany, TV5Monde Europe
|USA
|Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5 Monde
|Canada
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
|Italy
|TV5Monde Europe
|Spain
|TV5Monde Europe
|Japan
|DAZN Japan, TV5MONDE Asie
|Australia
|TV5MONDE Asie
