Nice vs Toulouse Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Nice vs Toulouse

Competition – France Ligue 1

Stadium: Allianz Riviera

Date: 16th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:05 GMT

Nice head into their Ligue 1 opener under pressure after two consecutive defeats to Benfica in Champions League qualifying, results that underlined both defensive frailties and a lack of cutting edge in key moments. Before that, they showed what they’re capable of in attack, beating Feyenoord 2-1 in pre-season and producing a thumping 6-0 win over Brest in their final league match of last season. Consistency remains the key question for the hosts, especially with a long injury list impacting their starting XI.

Toulouse arrive with mixed form from the summer, drawing against Sevilla and Lens while losing narrowly to Al Nassr. Their last Ligue 1 outings in May showed promise, with a 3-2 win away at Saint-Étienne and a 2-1 home victory over Stade Rennais, but they too have a disrupted squad for this opener.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:05 GMT at the Allianz Riviera, with worldwide coverage across multiple broadcasters. Supporters will be keen to see how both sides cope with their depleted rosters, and whether fresh faces can make an immediate impact.

🩹 Team News

Nice could be without seven players for this match. Mohamed Abdelmonem, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, and Morgan Sanson are confirmed absentees, while Dante, Hicham Boudaoui, Tanguy Ndombele, and Mohamed-Ali Cho are all doubtful. This leaves the squad stretched and may force changes to their usual shape.

Toulouse also have significant selection problems. Cristian Cásseres is suspended, while Niklas Schmidt, Rafik Messali, Abu Francis, and Ilyas Azizi are ruled out through injury. Rasmus Nicolaisen is a doubt, potentially weakening their defensive options further.

Possible Line-ups

Nice (3-4-3): Diouf, Bard, Jansson, Mendy, Boudaoui, Louchet, Bouanani, Oppong, Bah, Clauss, Moffi

Diouf
Mendy
Bah
Oppong
Bard
Boudaoui
Louchet
Clauss
Jansson
Moffi
Bouanani

Toulouse (3-4-2-1): Restes, Cresswell, McKenzie, Methalie, Sidibé, Canvot, Edjouma, Gboho, Sauer, Dønnum, Magri

Restes
Cresswell
McKenzie
Methalie
Dønnum
Canvot
Sauer
Sidibé
Edjouma
Gboho
Magri

✅ Form – Nice – Last Five Games

Result Date Competition
❌ Benfica 2-0 Nice Aug 12, 2025 Champions League Qual.
❌ Nice 0-2 Benfica Aug 6, 2025 Champions League Qual.
✅ Nice 2-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam Jul 26, 2025 Club Friendly
✅ Nice 6-0 Brest May 17, 2025 French Ligue 1
❌ Stade Rennais 2-0 Nice May 10, 2025 French Ligue 1

✅ Form – Toulouse – Last Five Games

Result Date Competition
🤝 Toulouse 1-1 Sevilla Aug 10, 2025 Club Friendly
❌ Al Nassr 2-1 Toulouse Jul 30, 2025 Club Friendly
✅ Saint-Étienne 2-3 Toulouse May 17, 2025 French Ligue 1
🤝 Toulouse 1-1 Lens May 10, 2025 French Ligue 1
✅ Toulouse 2-1 Stade Rennais May 3, 2025 French Ligue 1

🤝 Head-to-Head – Last Five Meetings

Date Match Competition
Feb 2, 2025 Toulouse 1-1 Nice French Ligue 1
Aug 25, 2024 Nice 1-1 Toulouse French Ligue 1
Mar 3, 2024 Toulouse 2-1 Nice French Ligue 1
Nov 26, 2023 Nice 1-0 Toulouse French Ligue 1
May 21, 2023 Nice 0-0 Toulouse French Ligue 1

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel(s)
Great Britain Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass, TV5Monde Europe
France DAZN France, Ligue1+
Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, DAZN2 Germany, TV5Monde Europe
USA Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5 Monde
Canada beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
Italy TV5Monde Europe
Spain TV5Monde Europe
Japan DAZN Japan, TV5MONDE Asie
Australia TV5MONDE Asie

 

