Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 14, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Competition – English Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 17th August 2025

Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Chelsea come into this clash at Stamford Bridge in electric form, winning all of their last five matches, including a convincing 4-1 triumph over AC Milan and clean-sheet victories against Bayer Leverkusen, PSG, and Fluminense. Their recent performances suggest a well-drilled unit that is finding rhythm early in the season. Chelsea’s defensive solidity and clinical attack will be key factors here, especially against a Crystal Palace side that has been somewhat inconsistent.

Crystal Palace arrive having shown flashes of promise, notably beating Manchester City and Wolves in their last five, but their 0-1 home defeat to Augsburg however they did win the Community Shield on penalties against Liverpool last weekend. The Eagles have proven they can rise to the occasion against strong opposition, and their Community Shield win over Liverpool will give them confidence.

Chelsea face several injury concerns going into this clash. Levi Colwill is set to miss most of the season after suffering an ACL injury, while Roméo Lavia remains sidelined with a muscle issue carried over from the Club World Cup. Benoît Badiashile is still unavailable due to a knock, though Jamie Gittens could feature on the left after impressing recently, and João Pedro is expected to lead the line. Crystal Palace have their own setbacks, with Eddie Nketiah ruled out until October through a hamstring injury, and Cheick Doucouré suffering a long-term knee problem. Daichi Kamada will also be absent with a knee issue, potentially opening the door for Will Hughes to start, while Chadi Riad is unavailable. Despite uncertainty over their futures, Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze are expected to play.

Historically, the fixture has been balanced, with draws in the last two meetings, but Chelsea’s prior dominance is evident in past seasons. With both sides capable of scoring, the game could be decided by midfield control and which team adapts quickest in key phases. Kick-off is set for 14:00 GMT, and fans around the globe will have multiple ways to tune in live (see tv listings below).

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sánchez, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Fernández, Gusto, Chalobah, Caicedo, Gittens, Palmer, Pedro, Neto

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson, Muñoz, Guéhi, Lacroix, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Richards, Eze, Sarr, Mateta

✅ Last Five Games – Chelsea
Result Fixture Score Date Competition
Chelsea vs AC Milan 4-1 Aug 10, 2025 Club Friendly
Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Aug 8, 2025 Club Friendly
Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Jul 13, 2025 Club World Cup
Fluminense vs Chelsea 0-2 Jul 8, 2025 Club World Cup
Palmeiras vs Chelsea 1-2 Jul 5, 2025 Club World Cup
📉 Form – Crystal Palace
Result Fixture Score Date Competition
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 2-2 Aug 10, 2025 FA Community Shield
Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg 0-1 Aug 1, 2025 Club Friendly
🤝 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 1-1 May 25, 2025 Premier League
Crystal Palace vs Wolves 4-2 May 20, 2025 Premier League
Crystal Palace vs Man City 1-0 May 17, 2025 FA Cup
🤝 Head to Head Record
Fixture Score Date Competition
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea 1-1 Jan 4, 2025 Premier League
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Sep 1, 2024 Premier League
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea 1-3 Feb 12, 2024 Premier League
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 2-1 Dec 27, 2023 Premier League
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 1-0 Jan 15, 2023 Premier League
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel
Great Britain Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go UK
USA NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network
Canada DAZN Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2
Australia Stan Sport
France Canal+ France, FreemyCANAL
Germany Sky Sport Premier League
South Africa SuperSport Premier League
India Star Sports Select HD1, Disney+ Hotstar
Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+
Japan U-NEXT

 

