Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Competition – English Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 17th August 2025 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest and Brentford head into this Premier League clash at The City Ground both aiming to build early-season momentum, with kick-off set for 14:00 GMT on 17th August 2025. Forest’s form has been inconsistent, with just one win in their last five league outings, while Brentford have also struggled for consistency but have looked competitive in recent matches. With both sides closely matched in recent head-to-head meetings, this encounter promises to be a finely balanced affair.

Forest will be buoyed by their recent away victory against West Ham, but they’ve also dropped points in home fixtures, including draws with Leicester and Crystal Palace. Brentford, meanwhile, have shown resilience, securing draws against Borussia Mönchengladbach and Wolves, while also picking up away wins at Ipswich and QPR. However, their defensive record has been patchy, and they’ll need to tighten up against a Forest attack boosted by new additions.

The head-to-head record suggests this could be another tight battle. Forest won 2-0 in the reverse fixture last December, but Brentford claimed the points with the same scoreline earlier in May. Goals have often been in short supply between these two, and with both managers likely to take a pragmatic approach, fine margins could decide the outcome.

From a team news perspective, Forest will be without Nicolás Domínguez following knee surgery, a big blow to their midfield options. Summer signing Dan Ndoye is expected to start out wide, while Morgan Gibbs-White will operate in the number 10 role behind Chris Wood. Brentford’s absentees include Vitaly Janelt (injury) and Yoane Wissa (unavailability), while Ethan Pinnock and Kevin Schade face late fitness tests. Rico Henry could return for his first Premier League appearance since a long-term knee injury, offering a welcome boost in defence.

Fans can watch the match live through various broadcasters depending on their region, with coverage widely available in most countries. UK viewers can tune in via Sky Sports, while fans in the USA have multiple streaming and TV options including NBC and Telemundo.

With the kick-off at 14:00 GMT, both sets of supporters will be eager to see how their sides fare in what could be a crucial early-season fixture. Expect a competitive and closely fought contest, with both Forest and Brentford desperate to secure valuable points.

Possible Line-ups:

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels, Aina, Murillo, Anderson, Williams, Yates, Milenkovic, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood



Brentford (4-2-3-1): Kelleher, Henry, Berg, Collins, Kayode, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Thiago, Carvalho, Yarmoliuk



📊 Last Five Games – Nottingham Forest

Result Score Opponent Date Competition ❌ 0-1 Chelsea May 25, 2025 English Premier League ✅ 2-1 West Ham United May 18, 2025 English Premier League 🤝 2-2 Leicester City May 11, 2025 English Premier League 🤝 1-1 Crystal Palace May 5, 2025 English Premier League ❌ 0-2 Brentford May 1, 2025 English Premier League

📊 Last Five Games – Brentford

Result Score Opponent Date Competition 🤝 2-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach Aug 8, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ 1-0 Queens Park Rangers Aug 2, 2025 Club Friendly 🤝 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers May 25, 2025 English Premier League ❌ 2-3 Fulham May 18, 2025 English Premier League ✅ 1-0 Ipswich Town May 10, 2025 English Premier League

📊 Head To Head Record

Home Score Away Date Competition Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brentford May 1, 2025 English Premier League Brentford 0-2 Nottingham Forest Dec 21, 2024 English Premier League Brentford 3-2 Nottingham Forest Jan 20, 2024 English Premier League Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford Oct 1, 2023 English Premier League Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest Apr 29, 2023 English Premier League

