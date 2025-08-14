Manchester United vs Arsenal Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Manchester United vs Arsenal Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 17th August 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Manchester United will host Arsenal in what promises to be a fascinating Premier League encounter at Old Trafford. Both sides have enjoyed mixed pre-season form, with Manchester United unbeaten in their last five friendlies (three wins and two draws) while Arsenal have recorded three wins and two losses. This fixture has historically been tightly contested, with both teams cancelling each other out in recent meetings — the last two encounters ending in 1-1 draws. Manchester United enter the game with some injury headaches, particularly in defence and goalkeeping positions. Lisandro Martínez and Joshua Zirkzee remain sidelined, while Noussair Mazraoui is also ruled out. André Onana is a doubt, and if he fails to recover, Altay Bayindir could be given a rare league start. Despite these issues, the Red Devils will look to their new attacking trio of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko to provide the spark. Arsenal also have injury concerns, with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and Leandro Trossard a doubt. However, the Gunners can still field a strong starting XI, including summer signing Viktor Gyokeres leading the line. Their form has been inconsistent, but wins over Athletic Club, Newcastle United, and AC Milan show they can rise to the occasion. The battle in midfield could be decisive, with Casemiro and Fernandes facing off against Rice and Ødegaard in a clash of experience and creativity. Manchester United’s resilience in recent friendlies will give them confidence, but Arsenal’s attacking potential and strong head-to-head record in competitive games make this a finely poised contest. The Red Devils will need to cope with defensive absences and the uncertainty in goal, while Arsenal must prove they can win away against a big rival despite missing key forwards. Expect a tactical battle that could be decided by fine margins.
Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Onana; Dorgu, Heaven, Amass; Fernandes, Casemiro, Cunha, Diallo; Mbeumo, Yoro; Sesko Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Magalhães, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Gyökeres
Possible Line-Ups
🔄 Last Five Games – Manchester United
Result
Score
Opponent
Date
Competition
✅
1 – 1
Fiorentina
Aug 9, 2025
Club Friendly
🤝
2 – 2
Everton
Aug 3, 2025
Club Friendly
✅
4 – 1
AFC Bournemouth
Jul 31, 2025
Club Friendly
✅
2 – 1
West Ham United
Jul 27, 2025
Club Friendly
🤝
0 – 0
Leeds United
Jul 19, 2025
Club Friendly
🔄 Form – Arsenal
Result
Score
Opponent
Date
Competition
✅
3 – 0
Athletic Club
Aug 9, 2025
Emirates Cup
❌
2 – 3
Villarreal
Aug 6, 2025
Club Friendly
❌
0 – 1
Tottenham Hotspur
Jul 31, 2025
Club Friendly
✅
3 – 2
Newcastle United
Jul 27, 2025
Club Friendly
✅
1 – 0
AC Milan
Jul 23, 2025
Club Friendly
📊 Head to Head Record
Home
Score
Away
Date
Competition
Manchester United
1 – 1
Arsenal
Mar 9, 2025
English Premier League
Arsenal
1 – 1
Manchester United
Jan 12, 2025
English FA Cup
Arsenal
2 – 0
Manchester United
Dec 4, 2024
English Premier League
Arsenal
2 – 1
Manchester United
Jul 28, 2024
Club Friendly
Manchester United
0 – 1
Arsenal
May 12, 2024
English Premier League
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel(s)
Great Britain
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA
fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC
Australia
Stan Sport
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
India
Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Hindi HD 1, Star Sports Hindi 1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia
South Africa
DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
New Zealand
Sky Sport Premier League
France
FreemyCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
Germany
Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
UAE
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
