Manchester United vs Arsenal Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Manchester United vs Arsenal Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 17th August 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will host Arsenal in what promises to be a fascinating Premier League encounter at Old Trafford. Both sides have enjoyed mixed pre-season form, with Manchester United unbeaten in their last five friendlies (three wins and two draws) while Arsenal have recorded three wins and two losses. This fixture has historically been tightly contested, with both teams cancelling each other out in recent meetings — the last two encounters ending in 1-1 draws.

Manchester United enter the game with some injury headaches, particularly in defence and goalkeeping positions. Lisandro Martínez and Joshua Zirkzee remain sidelined, while Noussair Mazraoui is also ruled out. André Onana is a doubt, and if he fails to recover, Altay Bayindir could be given a rare league start. Despite these issues, the Red Devils will look to their new attacking trio of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko to provide the spark.

Arsenal also have injury concerns, with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and Leandro Trossard a doubt. However, the Gunners can still field a strong starting XI, including summer signing Viktor Gyokeres leading the line. Their form has been inconsistent, but wins over Athletic Club, Newcastle United, and AC Milan show they can rise to the occasion. The battle in midfield could be decisive, with Casemiro and Fernandes facing off against Rice and Ødegaard in a clash of experience and creativity.

Manchester United’s resilience in recent friendlies will give them confidence, but Arsenal’s attacking potential and strong head-to-head record in competitive games make this a finely poised contest. The Red Devils will need to cope with defensive absences and the uncertainty in goal, while Arsenal must prove they can win away against a big rival despite missing key forwards. Expect a tactical battle that could be decided by fine margins.

Possible Line-Ups

Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Onana; Dorgu, Heaven, Amass; Fernandes, Casemiro, Cunha, Diallo; Mbeumo, Yoro; Sesko



Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Magalhães, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Gyökeres



🔄 Last Five Games – Manchester United

Result Score Opponent Date Competition ✅ 1 – 1 Fiorentina Aug 9, 2025 Club Friendly 🤝 2 – 2 Everton Aug 3, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ 4 – 1 AFC Bournemouth Jul 31, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ 2 – 1 West Ham United Jul 27, 2025 Club Friendly 🤝 0 – 0 Leeds United Jul 19, 2025 Club Friendly

🔄 Form – Arsenal

Result Score Opponent Date Competition ✅ 3 – 0 Athletic Club Aug 9, 2025 Emirates Cup ❌ 2 – 3 Villarreal Aug 6, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ 0 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur Jul 31, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ 3 – 2 Newcastle United Jul 27, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ 1 – 0 AC Milan Jul 23, 2025 Club Friendly

📊 Head to Head Record

Home Score Away Date Competition Manchester United 1 – 1 Arsenal Mar 9, 2025 English Premier League Arsenal 1 – 1 Manchester United Jan 12, 2025 English FA Cup Arsenal 2 – 0 Manchester United Dec 4, 2024 English Premier League Arsenal 2 – 1 Manchester United Jul 28, 2024 Club Friendly Manchester United 0 – 1 Arsenal May 12, 2024 English Premier League

