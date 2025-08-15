Ad

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 15, 2025 Featured Articles

Celta Vigo vs Getafe

Competition – La Liga

Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaídos

Date: 17th August 2025

Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Celta Vigo and Getafe meet at the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos on 17th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT in La Liga. Both sides will be eager to start the new league campaign with a statement win, but recent form and squad availability paint an intriguing picture heading into this clash.

Celta Vigo come into the fixture on the back of a mixed set of results, winning four of their last five in all competitions, including a solid pre-season victory over Wolves. However, they have been inconsistent, with their defeat to Rayo Vallecano in May highlighting vulnerabilities. The hosts also face significant injury concerns, with up to five players doubtful – including Javi Rodríguez, Joseph Aidoo, and veteran forward Iago Aspas – potentially disrupting their usual rhythm.

Getafe, meanwhile, endured a difficult end to last season, losing four of their last five league matches. Their only win came away at Mallorca, and they also suffered defeat to Celta Vigo in the reverse fixture back in May. They will need to tighten up defensively if they are to cause problems for Celta, though they will take confidence from winning three of the last five head-to-head meetings between the clubs. Suspensions to Domingos Duarte and Alex Sancris further weaken their options at the back, while Juanmi remains a doubt in attack.

Tactically, Celta Vigo are expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Rueda in goal, a back three of Alonso, Starfelt, and Rodríguez, while Aspas and Zaragoza could operate just behind Jutglà in attack. Getafe, on the other hand, should line up in a 4-3-1-2 with Soria in goal, a defence of Femenía, Dakonam, Rico, and Davinchi, with Arambarri playing in the advanced role behind the strike partnership of Mayoral and Uche.

Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT, with fans able to follow all the action via major broadcasters worldwide. Expect a tactical battle where Celta’s injury-hit squad will try to exploit Getafe’s weakened defence. Given recent history between these sides, goals could be at a premium, but the physicality and pressing intensity on show should make for a compelling contest.

Celta Vigo (3-4-2-1)

Rueda – Mingueza, Starfelt, Rodríguez – Alonso, Beltrán, Zaragoza, Carreira – Moriba, Aspas – Jutglà

Rueda
Alonso
Starfelt
Rodríguez
Mingueza
Beltrán
Moriba
Carreira
Zaragoza
Aspas
Jutglà
Getafe (4-3-1-2)

Soria – Femenía, Dakonam, Rico, Muñoz – Milla, Arambarri, Uche – Neyou – Mayoral, Davinchi

Soria
Davinchi
Rico
Dakonam
Femenía
Neyou
Milla
Muñoz
Arambarri
Mayoral
Uche
📊 Last Five Games – Celta Vigo
Result Score Opponent Date Competition
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Celta Vigo Aug 9, 2025 Club Friendly
Getafe 1-2 Celta Vigo May 24, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
Celta Vigo 1-2 Rayo Vallecano May 18, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
Real Sociedad 0-1 Celta Vigo May 13, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
Celta Vigo 3-2 Sevilla May 10, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
📊 Form – Getafe
Result Score Opponent Date Competition
Getafe 1-2 Celta Vigo May 24, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
Mallorca 1-2 Getafe May 18, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
Getafe 0-2 Athletic Club May 15, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
Valencia 3-0 Getafe May 10, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Getafe May 2, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
🤝 Head to Head Record
Home Score Away Date Competition
Getafe 1-2 Celta Vigo May 24, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
Celta Vigo 1-0 Getafe Nov 4, 2024 Spanish LaLiga
Getafe 3-2 Celta Vigo Feb 11, 2024 Spanish LaLiga
Celta Vigo 2-2 Getafe Oct 8, 2023 Spanish LaLiga
Getafe 1-0 Celta Vigo May 3, 2023 Spanish LaLiga
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel(s)
Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar HD
Great Britain Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Australia beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada TSN+
France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FreemyCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, DAZN1 Germany
Italy DAZN Italia
Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Brazil Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN4 Brazil

