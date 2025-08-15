Celta Vigo vs Getafe Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Competition – La Liga Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaídos Date: 17th August 2025 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Celta Vigo and Getafe meet at the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos on 17th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT in La Liga. Both sides will be eager to start the new league campaign with a statement win, but recent form and squad availability paint an intriguing picture heading into this clash.

Celta Vigo come into the fixture on the back of a mixed set of results, winning four of their last five in all competitions, including a solid pre-season victory over Wolves. However, they have been inconsistent, with their defeat to Rayo Vallecano in May highlighting vulnerabilities. The hosts also face significant injury concerns, with up to five players doubtful – including Javi Rodríguez, Joseph Aidoo, and veteran forward Iago Aspas – potentially disrupting their usual rhythm.

Getafe, meanwhile, endured a difficult end to last season, losing four of their last five league matches. Their only win came away at Mallorca, and they also suffered defeat to Celta Vigo in the reverse fixture back in May. They will need to tighten up defensively if they are to cause problems for Celta, though they will take confidence from winning three of the last five head-to-head meetings between the clubs. Suspensions to Domingos Duarte and Alex Sancris further weaken their options at the back, while Juanmi remains a doubt in attack.

Tactically, Celta Vigo are expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Rueda in goal, a back three of Alonso, Starfelt, and Rodríguez, while Aspas and Zaragoza could operate just behind Jutglà in attack. Getafe, on the other hand, should line up in a 4-3-1-2 with Soria in goal, a defence of Femenía, Dakonam, Rico, and Davinchi, with Arambarri playing in the advanced role behind the strike partnership of Mayoral and Uche.