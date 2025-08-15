Celta Vigo vs Getafe Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Competition – La Liga Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaídos Date: 17th August 2025 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT Celta Vigo and Getafe meet at the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos on 17th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT in La Liga. Both sides will be eager to start the new league campaign with a statement win, but recent form and squad availability paint an intriguing picture heading into this clash. Celta Vigo come into the fixture on the back of a mixed set of results, winning four of their last five in all competitions, including a solid pre-season victory over Wolves. However, they have been inconsistent, with their defeat to Rayo Vallecano in May highlighting vulnerabilities. The hosts also face significant injury concerns, with up to five players doubtful – including Javi Rodríguez, Joseph Aidoo, and veteran forward Iago Aspas – potentially disrupting their usual rhythm. Getafe, meanwhile, endured a difficult end to last season, losing four of their last five league matches. Their only win came away at Mallorca, and they also suffered defeat to Celta Vigo in the reverse fixture back in May. They will need to tighten up defensively if they are to cause problems for Celta, though they will take confidence from winning three of the last five head-to-head meetings between the clubs. Suspensions to Domingos Duarte and Alex Sancris further weaken their options at the back, while Juanmi remains a doubt in attack. Tactically, Celta Vigo are expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Rueda in goal, a back three of Alonso, Starfelt, and Rodríguez, while Aspas and Zaragoza could operate just behind Jutglà in attack. Getafe, on the other hand, should line up in a 4-3-1-2 with Soria in goal, a defence of Femenía, Dakonam, Rico, and Davinchi, with Arambarri playing in the advanced role behind the strike partnership of Mayoral and Uche.
Celta Vigo come into the fixture on the back of a mixed set of results, winning four of their last five in all competitions, including a solid pre-season victory over Wolves. However, they have been inconsistent, with their defeat to Rayo Vallecano in May highlighting vulnerabilities. The hosts also face significant injury concerns, with up to five players doubtful – including Javi Rodríguez, Joseph Aidoo, and veteran forward Iago Aspas – potentially disrupting their usual rhythm.
Getafe, meanwhile, endured a difficult end to last season, losing four of their last five league matches. Their only win came away at Mallorca, and they also suffered defeat to Celta Vigo in the reverse fixture back in May. They will need to tighten up defensively if they are to cause problems for Celta, though they will take confidence from winning three of the last five head-to-head meetings between the clubs. Suspensions to Domingos Duarte and Alex Sancris further weaken their options at the back, while Juanmi remains a doubt in attack.
Tactically, Celta Vigo are expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Rueda in goal, a back three of Alonso, Starfelt, and Rodríguez, while Aspas and Zaragoza could operate just behind Jutglà in attack. Getafe, on the other hand, should line up in a 4-3-1-2 with Soria in goal, a defence of Femenía, Dakonam, Rico, and Davinchi, with Arambarri playing in the advanced role behind the strike partnership of Mayoral and Uche.

Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT, with fans able to follow all the action via major broadcasters worldwide. Expect a tactical battle where Celta's injury-hit squad will try to exploit Getafe's weakened defence. Given recent history between these sides, goals could be at a premium, but the physicality and pressing intensity on show should make for a compelling contest.
Celta Vigo (3-4-2-1)
Rueda – Mingueza, Starfelt, Rodríguez – Alonso, Beltrán, Zaragoza, Carreira – Moriba, Aspas – Jutglà
Getafe (4-3-1-2)
Soria – Femenía, Dakonam, Rico, Muñoz – Milla, Arambarri, Uche – Neyou – Mayoral, Davinchi
📊 Last Five Games – Celta Vigo
|Result
|Score
|Opponent
|Date
|Competition
|✅
|Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Celta Vigo
|Aug 9, 2025
|Club Friendly
|✅
|Getafe 1-2 Celta Vigo
|May 24, 2025
|Spanish LaLiga
|❌
|Celta Vigo 1-2 Rayo Vallecano
|May 18, 2025
|Spanish LaLiga
|✅
|Real Sociedad 0-1 Celta Vigo
|May 13, 2025
|Spanish LaLiga
|✅
|Celta Vigo 3-2 Sevilla
|May 10, 2025
|Spanish LaLiga
📊 Form – Getafe
|Result
|Score
|Opponent
|Date
|Competition
|❌
|Getafe 1-2 Celta Vigo
|May 24, 2025
|Spanish LaLiga
|✅
|Mallorca 1-2 Getafe
|May 18, 2025
|Spanish LaLiga
|❌
|Getafe 0-2 Athletic Club
|May 15, 2025
|Spanish LaLiga
|❌
|Valencia 3-0 Getafe
|May 10, 2025
|Spanish LaLiga
|❌
|Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Getafe
|May 2, 2025
|Spanish LaLiga
🤝 Head to Head Record
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Date
|Competition
|Getafe
|1-2
|Celta Vigo
|May 24, 2025
|Spanish LaLiga
|Celta Vigo
|1-0
|Getafe
|Nov 4, 2024
|Spanish LaLiga
|Getafe
|3-2
|Celta Vigo
|Feb 11, 2024
|Spanish LaLiga
|Celta Vigo
|2-2
|Getafe
|Oct 8, 2023
|Spanish LaLiga
|Getafe
|1-0
|Celta Vigo
|May 3, 2023
|Spanish LaLiga
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
|Country
|Channel(s)
|Spain
|DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar HD
|Great Britain
|Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
|USA
|ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
|Australia
|beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
|Canada
|TSN+
|France
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FreemyCANAL, beIN Sports 1
|Germany
|DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, DAZN1 Germany
|Italy
|DAZN Italia
|Argentina
|Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
|Brazil
|Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN4 Brazil