Athletic Club vs Sevilla Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Athletic Club vs Sevilla Competition – La Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 17th August 2025 Kick-off time – 18:30 GMT

Athletic Club come into the league opener looking for a reset after a bruising pre-season. Their last five outings show five defeats, including reverses against Arsenal (3–0), Liverpool (3–2 and 4–1), PSV (2–1) and Barcelona (0–3). That sequence leaves the Basques with no wins and no draws across those fixtures, and goals conceded in every match. Sevilla’s tune‑up has been steadier: two wins (at Schalke 04 and vs Birmingham City), two draws (at Toulouse and Sunderland) and one defeat (at Villarreal). That blend of results suggests a side that’s competitive and organized, even if not flawless.

Recent history between these clubs leans slightly towards Athletic. In the last five head‑to‑head meetings, Athletic have won twice (2–0 away in Jan 2024 and 2–0 at home in May 2024), Sevilla have won twice (0–1 away in Apr 2023 and 0–1 at home in Mar 2025), and there’s been one draw (1–1 at San Mamés in Sep 2024). Tight margins are the rule: four of the last five were decided by a single goal or ended level, and only one produced more than two goals. That pattern points toward another narrow encounter in Bilbao.

Team news adds intrigue. Athletic are light in several areas: Unai Egiluz, Beñat Prados and Oihan Sancet are ruled out, Yeray Álvarez is suspended, and Unai Gómez is a doubt. Sevilla also travel with issues of their own, with a lengthy list of doubts including Loïc Badé, Chidera Ejuke, Joan Jordán, Ramón Martínez, Tanguy Nianzou and Isaac Romero. Even so, Sevilla’s friendlies show balance across the pitch and enough productivity to trouble an Athletic side still hunting rhythm. Given Athletic’s recent results and the head-to-head trend of small scorelines, expect a tactical, low‑margin match decided by defensive details and set pieces.

Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Simón; Berchiche, Vivian, Jauregizar, Areso; Paredes, Galarreta; Williams, Berenguer, Williams; Sannadi



Sevilla (3-4-1-2): Nyland; Salas, Marcão, Adams; Sánchez, Gudelj, Sow, Suazo; Agoumé; Carmona, Lukébakio



Athletic Club – Last Five (Form) ✅/🤝/❌: 0 / 0 / 5 ⚽

Result Score Opponent Date Competition ❌ 3–0 Arsenal Aug 9, 2025 Emirates Cup ❌ 3–2 Liverpool Aug 4, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ 4–1 Liverpool Aug 4, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ 2–1 PSV Eindhoven Jul 26, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ 0–3 Barcelona May 25, 2025 Spanish LALIGA

Sevilla – Last Five (Form) ✅/🤝/❌: 2 / 2 / 1 ⚽

Result Score Opponent Date Competition 🤝 1–1 Toulouse Aug 10, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ 2–4 Schalke 04 Jul 26, 2025 Club Friendly 🤝 1–1 Sunderland Jul 19, 2025 Club Friendly ✅ 3–1 Birmingham City Jul 12, 2025 Club Friendly ❌ 4–2 Villarreal May 25, 2025 Spanish LALIGA

Head to Head — Last Five Meetings 🔁

Home Score Away Date Competition Sevilla 0–1 Athletic Club Mar 16, 2025 Spanish LALIGA Athletic Club 1–1 Sevilla Sep 29, 2024 Spanish LALIGA Athletic Club 2–0 Sevilla May 19, 2024 Spanish LALIGA Sevilla 0–2 Athletic Club Jan 4, 2024 Spanish LALIGA Athletic Club 0–1 Sevilla Apr 27, 2023 Spanish LALIGA

