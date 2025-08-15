Athletic Club vs Sevilla Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Athletic Club vs Sevilla Competition – La Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 17th August 2025 Kick-off time – 18:30 GMT Athletic Club come into the league opener looking for a reset after a bruising pre-season. Their last five outings show five defeats, including reverses against Arsenal (3–0), Liverpool (3–2 and 4–1), PSV (2–1) and Barcelona (0–3). That sequence leaves the Basques with no wins and no draws across those fixtures, and goals conceded in every match. Sevilla’s tune‑up has been steadier: two wins (at Schalke 04 and vs Birmingham City), two draws (at Toulouse and Sunderland) and one defeat (at Villarreal). That blend of results suggests a side that’s competitive and organized, even if not flawless. Recent history between these clubs leans slightly towards Athletic. In the last five head‑to‑head meetings, Athletic have won twice (2–0 away in Jan 2024 and 2–0 at home in May 2024), Sevilla have won twice (0–1 away in Apr 2023 and 0–1 at home in Mar 2025), and there’s been one draw (1–1 at San Mamés in Sep 2024). Tight margins are the rule: four of the last five were decided by a single goal or ended level, and only one produced more than two goals. That pattern points toward another narrow encounter in Bilbao. Team news adds intrigue. Athletic are light in several areas: Unai Egiluz, Beñat Prados and Oihan Sancet are ruled out, Yeray Álvarez is suspended, and Unai Gómez is a doubt. Sevilla also travel with issues of their own, with a lengthy list of doubts including Loïc Badé, Chidera Ejuke, Joan Jordán, Ramón Martínez, Tanguy Nianzou and Isaac Romero. Even so, Sevilla’s friendlies show balance across the pitch and enough productivity to trouble an Athletic side still hunting rhythm. Given Athletic’s recent results and the head-to-head trend of small scorelines, expect a tactical, low‑margin match decided by defensive details and set pieces.
Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Simón; Berchiche, Vivian, Jauregizar, Areso; Paredes, Galarreta; Williams, Berenguer, Williams; Sannadi Sevilla (3-4-1-2): Nyland; Salas, Marcão, Adams; Sánchez, Gudelj, Sow, Suazo; Agoumé; Carmona, Lukébakio 📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Possible Line-ups
Athletic Club – Last Five (Form) ✅/🤝/❌: 0 / 0 / 5 ⚽
Result
Score
Opponent
Date
Competition
❌
3–0
Arsenal
Aug 9, 2025
Emirates Cup
❌
3–2
Liverpool
Aug 4, 2025
Club Friendly
❌
4–1
Liverpool
Aug 4, 2025
Club Friendly
❌
2–1
PSV Eindhoven
Jul 26, 2025
Club Friendly
❌
0–3
Barcelona
May 25, 2025
Spanish LALIGA
Sevilla – Last Five (Form) ✅/🤝/❌: 2 / 2 / 1 ⚽
Result
Score
Opponent
Date
Competition
🤝
1–1
Toulouse
Aug 10, 2025
Club Friendly
✅
2–4
Schalke 04
Jul 26, 2025
Club Friendly
🤝
1–1
Sunderland
Jul 19, 2025
Club Friendly
✅
3–1
Birmingham City
Jul 12, 2025
Club Friendly
❌
4–2
Villarreal
May 25, 2025
Spanish LALIGA
Head to Head — Last Five Meetings 🔁
Home
Score
Away
Date
Competition
Sevilla
0–1
Athletic Club
Mar 16, 2025
Spanish LALIGA
Athletic Club
1–1
Sevilla
Sep 29, 2024
Spanish LALIGA
Athletic Club
2–0
Sevilla
May 19, 2024
Spanish LALIGA
Sevilla
0–2
Athletic Club
Jan 4, 2024
Spanish LALIGA
Athletic Club
0–1
Sevilla
Apr 27, 2023
Spanish LALIGA
Country
Channel(s)
Great Britain
Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Ireland Republic
Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Spain
DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar HD
France
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany
DAZN Germany, WOW, Sky Go
Italy
DAZN Italia
USA
ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Canada
TSN+
Australia
beIN Sports Connect
Japan
DAZN Japan
