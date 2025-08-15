Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium: La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau Date: 17th August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Nantes welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade de la Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau on 17th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. Both teams enter this Ligue 1 clash with contrasting recent form, and history suggests that while PSG have dominated in the past, Nantes have proved a tricky opponent at home.

Looking at recent form, Nantes have been inconsistent, picking up just one win from their last five matches (3-0 vs Montpellier) and drawing twice, including a 1-1 draw against PSG back in April. Defensively, they’ve shown resilience in certain games, keeping clean sheets against Toulouse while conceding 1 against Auxerre, but they’ve also struggled in attack at times. Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, come into this game off the back of a strong run, winning four of their last five, including convincing victories over Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Inter Miami, scoring freely in each of them. The only blip came in a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The head-to-head record shows PSG with the upper hand in recent seasons, winning three of the last five encounters, but Nantes have picked up two draws, including both home and away in the 2024/25 season. This suggests the hosts have found a formula to frustrate the champions.

In terms of team news, Nantes have no injury concerns heading into the match, which gives them a full-strength squad to choose from. Potential debuts could be handed to Johann Lepenant, Chidozie Awaziem, and Kwon Hyeok-Kyu. PSG will be without João Neves due to suspension, and Senny Mayulu is a doubt. There’s also been a goalkeeping change, with Gianluigi Donnarumma being dropped in favour of Lucas Chevalier.

Both sides are expected to line up with a 4-3-3 formation, which could lead to an open, attacking game. Nantes will look to exploit their home advantage, while PSG will aim to continue their goalscoring form. With both sides boasting attacking talent and midfield strength, fans can expect an engaging encounter under the lights in Nantes.

Nantes (4-3-3)

Lopes, Cozza, Awaziem, Hyeok-Kyu, Tati, Lepenannt, Mohamed, Leroux, Guirassy, Mahmoud, Amian



Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Mendes, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hakimi, Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Doué, Chevalier



📊 Nantes – Last Five Games

Result Score Opponent Date Competition ✅ Nantes 3-0 Montpellier May 17, 2025 French Ligue 1 🤝 AJ Auxerre 1-1 Nantes May 10, 2025 French Ligue 1 ❌ Nantes 0-1 Angers May 4, 2025 French Ligue 1 🤝 Nantes 0-0 Toulouse Apr 27, 2025 French Ligue 1 🤝 Nantes 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain Apr 22, 2025 French Ligue 1

📊 Paris Saint-Germain – Last Five Games

Result Score Opponent Date Competition ✅ PSG 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (W on penalties) Aug 13, 2025 Super Cup ❌ Chelsea 3-0 PSG Jul 13, 2025 Club World Cup ✅ PSG 4-0 Real Madrid Jul 9, 2025 Club World Cup ✅ PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich Jul 5, 2025 Club World Cup ✅ PSG 4-0 Inter Miami Jun 29, 2025 Club World Cup

🤝 Head-to-Head – Last Five Meetings

Nantes Score PSG Date Competition Nantes 1-1 PSG Apr 22, 2025 French Ligue 1 PSG 1-1 Nantes Nov 30, 2024 French Ligue 1 Nantes 0-2 PSG Feb 17, 2024 French Ligue 1 PSG 2-1 Nantes Dec 9, 2023 French Ligue 1 PSG 4-2 Nantes Mar 4, 2023 French Ligue 1

📺 TV Listings / Streaming