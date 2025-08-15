Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium: La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau Date: 17th August 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Nantes welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade de la Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau on 17th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. Both teams enter this Ligue 1 clash with contrasting recent form, and history suggests that while PSG have dominated in the past, Nantes have proved a tricky opponent at home. Looking at recent form, Nantes have been inconsistent, picking up just one win from their last five matches (3-0 vs Montpellier) and drawing twice, including a 1-1 draw against PSG back in April. Defensively, they’ve shown resilience in certain games, keeping clean sheets against Toulouse while conceding 1 against Auxerre, but they’ve also struggled in attack at times. Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, come into this game off the back of a strong run, winning four of their last five, including convincing victories over Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Inter Miami, scoring freely in each of them. The only blip came in a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. The head-to-head record shows PSG with the upper hand in recent seasons, winning three of the last five encounters, but Nantes have picked up two draws, including both home and away in the 2024/25 season. This suggests the hosts have found a formula to frustrate the champions. In terms of team news, Nantes have no injury concerns heading into the match, which gives them a full-strength squad to choose from. Potential debuts could be handed to Johann Lepenant, Chidozie Awaziem, and Kwon Hyeok-Kyu. PSG will be without João Neves due to suspension, and Senny Mayulu is a doubt. There’s also been a goalkeeping change, with Gianluigi Donnarumma being dropped in favour of Lucas Chevalier. Both sides are expected to line up with a 4-3-3 formation, which could lead to an open, attacking game. Nantes will look to exploit their home advantage, while PSG will aim to continue their goalscoring form. With both sides boasting attacking talent and midfield strength, fans can expect an engaging encounter under the lights in Nantes. Lopes, Cozza, Awaziem, Hyeok-Kyu, Tati, Lepenannt, Mohamed, Leroux, Guirassy, Mahmoud, Amian Mendes, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hakimi, Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Doué, Chevalier
Nantes (4-3-3)
Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)
📊 Nantes – Last Five Games
Result
Score
Opponent
Date
Competition
✅
Nantes 3-0 Montpellier
May 17, 2025
French Ligue 1
🤝
AJ Auxerre 1-1 Nantes
May 10, 2025
French Ligue 1
❌
Nantes 0-1 Angers
May 4, 2025
French Ligue 1
🤝
Nantes 0-0 Toulouse
Apr 27, 2025
French Ligue 1
🤝
Nantes 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Apr 22, 2025
French Ligue 1
📊 Paris Saint-Germain – Last Five Games
Result
Score
Opponent
Date
Competition
✅
PSG 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (W on penalties)
Aug 13, 2025
Super Cup
❌
Chelsea 3-0 PSG
Jul 13, 2025
Club World Cup
✅
PSG 4-0 Real Madrid
Jul 9, 2025
Club World Cup
✅
PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich
Jul 5, 2025
Club World Cup
✅
PSG 4-0 Inter Miami
Jun 29, 2025
Club World Cup
🤝 Head-to-Head – Last Five Meetings
Nantes
Score
PSG
Date
Competition
Nantes
1-1
PSG
Apr 22, 2025
French Ligue 1
PSG
1-1
Nantes
Nov 30, 2024
French Ligue 1
Nantes
0-2
PSG
Feb 17, 2024
French Ligue 1
PSG
2-1
Nantes
Dec 9, 2023
French Ligue 1
PSG
4-2
Nantes
Mar 4, 2023
French Ligue 1
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel
Great Britain
Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass
France
DAZN France, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+
USA
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
Canada
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
Australia
beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Germany
DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, DAZN2 Germany
Spain
Movistar+, M+ LaLiga TV
Italy
SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Mix
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Brazil
Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, Xsports
Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain
Competition – France Ligue 1
Stadium: La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau
Date: 17th August 2025
Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT
Nantes welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade de la Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau on 17th August 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. Both teams enter this Ligue 1 clash with contrasting recent form, and history suggests that while PSG have dominated in the past, Nantes have proved a tricky opponent at home.
Looking at recent form, Nantes have been inconsistent, picking up just one win from their last five matches (3-0 vs Montpellier) and drawing twice, including a 1-1 draw against PSG back in April. Defensively, they’ve shown resilience in certain games, keeping clean sheets against Toulouse while conceding 1 against Auxerre, but they’ve also struggled in attack at times. Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, come into this game off the back of a strong run, winning four of their last five, including convincing victories over Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Inter Miami, scoring freely in each of them. The only blip came in a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.
The head-to-head record shows PSG with the upper hand in recent seasons, winning three of the last five encounters, but Nantes have picked up two draws, including both home and away in the 2024/25 season. This suggests the hosts have found a formula to frustrate the champions.
In terms of team news, Nantes have no injury concerns heading into the match, which gives them a full-strength squad to choose from. Potential debuts could be handed to Johann Lepenant, Chidozie Awaziem, and Kwon Hyeok-Kyu. PSG will be without João Neves due to suspension, and Senny Mayulu is a doubt. There’s also been a goalkeeping change, with Gianluigi Donnarumma being dropped in favour of Lucas Chevalier.
Both sides are expected to line up with a 4-3-3 formation, which could lead to an open, attacking game. Nantes will look to exploit their home advantage, while PSG will aim to continue their goalscoring form. With both sides boasting attacking talent and midfield strength, fans can expect an engaging encounter under the lights in Nantes.Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT and fans can follow the action live via the TV listings below.
Lopes, Cozza, Awaziem, Hyeok-Kyu, Tati, Lepenannt, Mohamed, Leroux, Guirassy, Mahmoud, Amian
Mendes, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hakimi, Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Doué, Chevalier