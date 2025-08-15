Leeds United vs Everton Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Leeds United vs Everton Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Elland Road Date: 18th August 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Leeds United welcome Everton to Elland Road in an early-season English Premier League clash on 18th August 2025, with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT. Both sides will be eager to set the tone for their campaigns, and the statistics leading into this match provide an intriguing narrative. Leeds arrive in strong form, unbeaten in their last five outings, while Everton’s recent record has been mixed, combining a win, a draw, and three losses. Leeds have demonstrated attacking firepower recently, scoring a combined 10 goals in their last two competitive league matches of the previous season, brushing aside Bristol City and Stoke City. Everton, meanwhile, have had a less convincing run, suffering defeats to Roma and Bournemouth, although their hard-fought draw against Manchester United and narrow win over Newcastle United show they can still be competitive against tough opposition. The head-to-head history leans slightly towards Everton, with the Toffees winning three of the last five encounters. However, Leeds have shown they can trouble their Merseyside opponents, claiming a win and a draw in the same period. This fixture has produced goals in recent seasons, and with both teams looking to start the campaign positively, fans could be in for an open contest. In terms of team news, Leeds are without new signing Jaka Bijol due to suspension from his previous club, while Jayden Bogle remains doubtful with a hip problem. Lucas Perri, however, should be fit to start in goal. Everton are sweating over the fitness of several defenders — Jarrad Branthwaite is a major doubt with a hamstring injury, Nathan Patterson is battling a groin problem, and Vitaliy Mykolenko could also miss out after being withdrawn against Roma. On a positive note for the visitors, summer signings Adam Aznou, Carlos Alcaraz, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Thierno Barry are all expected to feature, with Jack Grealish likely starting on the bench. Leeds United (4-3-3): Perri, Schmidt, Struijk, Rodon, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Piroe, Gudmundsson, Gnonto, James Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Coleman, Branthwaite, Gueye, Aznou, Garner, O’Brien, Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz, Ndiaye, Bada
Possible Line-ups
✅ Leeds United – Last Five Games
Result
Score
Opponent
Date
Competition
🤝
1-1
AC Milan
Aug 9, 2025
Club Friendly
🤝
0-0
Manchester United
Jul 19, 2025
Club Friendly
✅
2-1
Plymouth Argyle
May 3, 2025
English League Championship
✅
4-0
Bristol City
Apr 28, 2025
English League Championship
✅
6-0
Stoke City
Apr 21, 2025
English League Championship
📊 Everton – Last Five Games
Result
Score
Opponent
Date
Competition
❌
0-1
AS Roma
Aug 9, 2025
Club Friendly
🤝
2-2
Manchester United
Aug 3, 2025
Club Friendly
❌
1-2
West Ham United
Jul 30, 2025
Club Friendly
❌
0-3
AFC Bournemouth
Jul 26, 2025
Club Friendly
✅
1-0
Newcastle United
May 25, 2025
English Premier League
🔄 Head To Head Record
Home
Score
Away
Date
Competition
Everton
1-0
Leeds United
Feb 18, 2023
English Premier League
Leeds United
1-1
Everton
Aug 30, 2022
English Premier League
Everton
3-0
Leeds United
Feb 12, 2022
English Premier League
Leeds United
2-2
Everton
Aug 21, 2021
English Premier League
Leeds United
1-2
Everton
Feb 3, 2021
English Premier League
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel(s)
Great Britain
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK
USA
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, SiriusXM FC
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Australia
Stan Sport
India
Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
France
myCANAL, Canal+ Foot
Germany
Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
South Africa
DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
UAE
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
Brazil
Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN4 Brazil
