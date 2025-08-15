Ad

Leeds United vs Everton Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Leeds United vs Everton

Competition – English Premier League

Stadium: Elland Road

Date: 18th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leeds United welcome Everton to Elland Road in an early-season English Premier League clash on 18th August 2025, with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT. Both sides will be eager to set the tone for their campaigns, and the statistics leading into this match provide an intriguing narrative. Leeds arrive in strong form, unbeaten in their last five outings, while Everton’s recent record has been mixed, combining a win, a draw, and three losses.

Leeds have demonstrated attacking firepower recently, scoring a combined 10 goals in their last two competitive league matches of the previous season, brushing aside Bristol City and Stoke City. Everton, meanwhile, have had a less convincing run, suffering defeats to Roma and Bournemouth, although their hard-fought draw against Manchester United and narrow win over Newcastle United show they can still be competitive against tough opposition.

The head-to-head history leans slightly towards Everton, with the Toffees winning three of the last five encounters. However, Leeds have shown they can trouble their Merseyside opponents, claiming a win and a draw in the same period. This fixture has produced goals in recent seasons, and with both teams looking to start the campaign positively, fans could be in for an open contest.

In terms of team news, Leeds are without new signing Jaka Bijol due to suspension from his previous club, while Jayden Bogle remains doubtful with a hip problem. Lucas Perri, however, should be fit to start in goal. Everton are sweating over the fitness of several defenders — Jarrad Branthwaite is a major doubt with a hamstring injury, Nathan Patterson is battling a groin problem, and Vitaliy Mykolenko could also miss out after being withdrawn against Roma. On a positive note for the visitors, summer signings Adam Aznou, Carlos Alcaraz, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Thierno Barry are all expected to feature, with Jack Grealish likely starting on the bench.

Possible Line-ups

Leeds United (4-3-3): Perri, Schmidt, Struijk, Rodon, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Piroe, Gudmundsson, Gnonto, James

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Coleman, Branthwaite, Gueye, Aznou, Garner, O’Brien, Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz, Ndiaye, Bada

✅ Leeds United – Last Five Games
Result Score Opponent Date Competition
🤝 1-1 AC Milan Aug 9, 2025 Club Friendly
🤝 0-0 Manchester United Jul 19, 2025 Club Friendly
2-1 Plymouth Argyle May 3, 2025 English League Championship
4-0 Bristol City Apr 28, 2025 English League Championship
6-0 Stoke City Apr 21, 2025 English League Championship
📊 Everton – Last Five Games
Result Score Opponent Date Competition
0-1 AS Roma Aug 9, 2025 Club Friendly
🤝 2-2 Manchester United Aug 3, 2025 Club Friendly
1-2 West Ham United Jul 30, 2025 Club Friendly
0-3 AFC Bournemouth Jul 26, 2025 Club Friendly
1-0 Newcastle United May 25, 2025 English Premier League
🔄 Head To Head Record
Home Score Away Date Competition
Everton 1-0 Leeds United Feb 18, 2023 English Premier League
Leeds United 1-1 Everton Aug 30, 2022 English Premier League
Everton 3-0 Leeds United Feb 12, 2022 English Premier League
Leeds United 2-2 Everton Aug 21, 2021 English Premier League
Leeds United 1-2 Everton Feb 3, 2021 English Premier League
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel(s)
Great Britain Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK
USA fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, SiriusXM FC
Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Australia Stan Sport
India Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
France myCANAL, Canal+ Foot
Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
South Africa DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
UAE beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
Brazil Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN4 Brazil

 

