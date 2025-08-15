Ad

Elche vs Real Betis Statistical Preview, Line-Ups, TV Channels & Streaming

Gamingtips Staff August 15, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Elche vs Real Betis

Competition – La Liga

Stadium: Martínez Valero

Date: 18th August 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Elche and Real Betis are set to clash at the Martínez Valero on 18th August 2025, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT. This La Liga fixture promises to be an intriguing battle between two sides with contrasting recent form. Elche have shown flashes of brilliance in their last five matches, including an emphatic 4-0 away win against Deportivo La Coruña, while Real Betis have struggled for consistency, drawing three of their last five outings and suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in European competition.

Elche enter the game on the back of three wins in their last five league matches, a sign of momentum as they prepare for their return to top-flight action. Their attack has looked sharp, especially in the victories over Málaga and Burgos. However, defeats against Huesca and Levante show there is still vulnerability, especially when defending against quick transitions. Real Betis, meanwhile, have had mixed results, securing an impressive 4-3 win away at Córdoba but being held to draws by Coventry City and Como in friendlies. The head-to-head record leans slightly in Betis’ favour, with three wins in the last five meetings, including a convincing 3-0 away victory in 2021.

From a tactical perspective, Elche are expected to line up in a 3-4-1-2 formation, looking to use their wing-backs and attacking midfield link play to trouble Betis’ defence. Missing key player Yago Santiago due to injury is a blow, but potential debutants David Affengruber and German Valera could bring fresh energy. Real Betis will likely stick to their 4-2-3-1 system, focusing on structured buildup and width from the full-backs. Their injury list is long, with Isco ruled out and several others – including Nelson Deossa, Abde Ezzalzouli, Diego Llorente, Iker Losada, and Marc Roca – all doubtful. These absences could affect their midfield creativity and defensive solidity.

Fans around the world will have multiple options to follow the action live, whether via local broadcasters or streaming platforms. For those in Spain, coverage will be on Movistar+ and M+ LaLiga TV, while UK viewers can watch via LaLigaTV and Premier Sports. In the United States, the match will be available on ESPN+ and fuboTV, while Australian fans can tune in through beIN Sports. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GMT, which means prime viewing time for European audiences and midday for North American viewers.

Given Elche’s solid finish to last season and Betis’ mixed form, this fixture could prove tighter than recent head-to-head results suggest. The battle in midfield will be key, with Elche aiming to disrupt Betis’ rhythm and capitalise on their injury problems. If Betis can impose their technical game despite the absences, they might edge it, but Elche’s home form and energy from potential debutants make them dangerous opponents.

Possible Line-ups

Elche (3-4-1-2): Dituro – Pétrot, Mendoza, Bigas – Valera, Febas, Aguado, Núñez – Ghezouani – Rodríguez, Affengruber

Dituro
Affengruber
Pétrot
Bigas
Valera
Mendoza
Aguado
Núñez
Febas
Rodríguez
Ghezouani

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): López – Bellerín, Natan, Bartra, Firpo – Altimira, Celso – Riquelme, Fornals, Ávila – Hernández

López
Firpo
Bartra
Natan
Bellerín
Fornals
Altimira
Riquelme
Celso
Ávila
Hernández
✅ Last Five Games – Elche
Result Score Opponent Date Competition
0-4 Deportivo La Coruña Jun 1, 2025 Spanish LaLiga 2
2-0 Málaga May 25, 2025 Spanish LaLiga 2
2-1 Huesca May 17, 2025 Spanish LaLiga 2
1-3 Levante May 10, 2025 Spanish LaLiga 2
0-1 Burgos May 3, 2025 Spanish LaLiga 2
🤝 Last Five Games – Real Betis
Result Score Opponent Date Competition
🤝 2-2 Como Aug 6, 2025 Club Friendly
🤝 1-1 Coventry City Jul 30, 2025 Club Friendly
3-4 Córdoba Jul 25, 2025 Club Friendly
1-4 Chelsea May 28, 2025 Conference League
🤝 1-1 Valencia May 23, 2025 Spanish LaLiga
⚔ Head to Head Record
Elche Result Real Betis Date Competition
Elche 2-3 Real Betis Feb 24, 2023 Spanish LaLiga
Real Betis 3-0 Elche Aug 15, 2022 Spanish LaLiga
Real Betis 0-1 Elche Apr 19, 2022 Spanish LaLiga
Elche 0-3 Real Betis Nov 21, 2021 Spanish LaLiga
Elche 1-1 Real Betis 🤝 🤝 Apr 4, 2021 Spanish LaLiga
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel
Spain Movistar+, M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar HD
Great Britain Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Australia beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, DAZN1 Germany
France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, myCANAL, beIN Sports MAX 5
Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil
Canada TSN+
Italy DAZN Italia

 

